Preview of art, antiques and sculpture auctions

With everything from tapestries to chimney pieces, art, jewellery and a Rolex Oyster watch, the three day Chatsworth Summer Art sale by Fonsie Mealy next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday has drawn collectible pieces from estates right around Ireland like Strokestown House, Co Wexford, Cahir Park House, Co Tipperary, the McAteer estate from Newcastle, Co Down, Celbridge Lodge, Co Kildare, and many other properties.

The most expensively estimated furniture lots are some 18th-century overmantel and giltwood mirrors in a range from €7,000-€15,000.

An 18th-century carved gilt overmantel mirror in the Chippendale manner from Cahir Park House in Tipperary at Fonsie Mealy.

Other top lots include a fine pair of William Kent-style carved giltwood console tables (€4,000-€6,000), a giltwood and gesso centre table (€3,000-€5,000) and a pair of ornate Victorian Gothic Coalbrookdale radiator covers with sienna marble tops (€3,000-€4,000).

A c1720 Antwerp tapestry by Jacob Van Der Goten (€8,000-€12,000), an 18th-century Flemish tapestry (€5,000-€7,000) and some wonderful chimney pieces will attract considerable attention for their rarity at this live and online sale. Lots like a white marble inlaid chimney piece in the manner of Pietro Bossi (€5,500-€7,500), a carved white marble Portman fireplace (€3,500-€5,500) and an early Irish Kilkenny black marble chimneypiece (€3,800-€5,000) are not to be found every day.

One of a pair of Victorian Gothic cast-iron Coalbrookdale radiator covers at Fonsie Mealy.

There is fine furniture, antique collectibles, silver, ceramics, art, miniatures, clocks, taxidermy, jewellery, carpets and light fittings in this treasure trove of a sale. Viewing in Castlecomer continues today, tomorrow and Monday and the sales will be at 10.30am on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

By way of something completely different, the auction of outstanding Irish Art and Sculpture which runs until June 14 at de Veres offers significant works by Roderic O’Conor and Jack B Yeats alongside artists from David Godbold, Tony O’Malley and Norah McGuinness to contemporary artists like Hughie O’Donoghue and Elizabeth Magill to the sculptures of Sandra Bell, Patrick O’Reilly and FE McWilliam.

George I Kilkenny black marble chimney piece at Fonsie Mealy.

A Lament (The Funeral of Harry Boland) by Yeats is, at €250,000-€350,000, the most expensively estimated work closely followed by The Breaking Wave by Roderic O’Conor (€200,000-€300,000). There are estimates from €500 up in this auction of 126 lots including more than 50 works of sculpture. It all adds up to an auction of quality with something for all tastes.

The catalogue is online and the sale is now open for bidding.