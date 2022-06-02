First-time garden designers strike gold at Bloom

First-time show garden designers have struck gold on the opening day of garden festival Bloom today.

They clinched the gold medals for outstanding garden displays at the popular flower, family and food festival in the Phoenix Park in Dublin.

The designers, who are new to Bord Bia Bloom, are Niall Deacon for his Eureka Garden sponsored by Solus Light Bulbs; Sean Russell, for his National Dairy Council Sustainable Dairy Farm Garden; and Seán O’Malley and Oisín Griffin for the Peter McVerry Trust Pathways to Home Garden.

Tara McCarthy, Chief Executive Bord Bia, and Kerrie Gardiner, Show Garden Manager Bord Bia Bloom, present designer Andrew Christopher Dunne with a Gold Medal for Hit Pause, The Caragh Nurseries Garden.

Seasoned show garden designers Andrew Christopher Dunne and Alan Rudden took the coveted best-in-category awards for large and medium gardens, bringing their tally of gold medals at Bord Bia Bloom to four and seven respectively.

The gold medal-winning Hit Pause - The Caragh Nurseries Garden.

The overall large show garden award was presented to Andrew Christopher Dunne for Hit Pause, The Caragh Nurseries Garden and the best in category medium show garden was awarded to Alan Rudden for the Savills Urban Oasis Garden.

Tara McCarthy, Chief Executive Bord Bia, and Kerrie Gardiner, Show Garden Manager Bord Bia, Bloom, present designers Seán O’Malley and Oisín Griffin with a Gold Medal for the Pathways to Home Garden, sponsored by Peter McVerry Trust.

Mike Neary, director of horticulture, Bord Bia said: “As Bord Bia Bloom returns as an in-person event for the first time in three years, we are hugely encouraged by the calibre of new horticultural talent emerging alongside some of our incredibly creative and experienced show garden designers.

The judges were impressed by the attention to detail, quality of planting and sense of atmosphere created in the displays.

"For many, more time spent at home over the last two years has resulted in a newfound appreciation for our outdoor spaces as we realised the benefits of gardening for our mental and physical wellbeing. This year’s gardens embrace this trend and celebrate the role of the garden as a place for relaxing and connecting with nature, while also providing an engaging outdoor room to entertain friends and connect with family.”

The gold medal-winning Eureka Garden sponsored by Solus Light Bulbs.

The judging panels for Bord Bia Bloom 2022 included 15 Irish and international horticultural experts, who today announced 78 awards for show garden designers, nurseries, floral artists, botanical art and amateur garden designers including 22 gold, 17 silver gilt, 17 silver, 13 bronze and 9 certificates of commendation.

Pictured is the gold medal-winning National Dairy Council Sustainable Dairy Farm Garden.

Speaking about his overall large garden award, Andrew Christopher Dunne said, “Hit Pause is inspired by an appreciation for our gardens and outdoor spaces, which many of us discovered during the past two years. As we were forced to hit pause on our lives, it awakened a creativity within us and a passion for all things outdoors. This garden hopes to encourage this newfound enthusiasm by demonstrating some of the key principles of good design which can be employed in any space.”

The gold medal-winning Pathways to Home Garden, sponsored by Peter McVerry Trust.

Many of the show gardens created at this year’s Bord Bia Bloom were designed to be accessible for amateur gardeners in order to provide those with a newfound interest in gardening with tips and tools to enhance their outdoor space. Andrew’s garden showcases a number of design principles to inspire gardeners, including simplicity of palette, repetition, and the use of colour, form and texture.

There were a total of 10 gold medals awarded to nurseries exhibiting at this year's event. The judges presented the Best in Show Nursery Award to Oliver and Liat Schurmann of Mount Venus Nursery for an impressive display of hardy garden perennials, trees and shrubs in the new Nursery Village at Bord Bia Bloom.

In the AOIFA Floral Art competition Maureen Fagan from Maynooth Flower and Garden Club, Kildare received Best in Show for her class entry, ‘Phenomenal Forms’; Anne McLeod from Coolree in Wexford received the Best in Show floral art award for her work entitled ‘Japanese anemones in the mist’; and Shevaun Doherty from Broadford, Kildare received the overall botanical art award for her work entitled ‘Take a Breath’.

St Mary’s Community Gardening Group in Clondalkin were awarded Best in Show for their amateur gardening display in the Postcard Garden area of the show. These small, but perfectly formed gardening showcases feature exhibits telling the stories of charities and community groups.

The five-day festival opened by President Michael D Higgins, features a kitchen stage including leading chefs such as Rory O’Connell, Fiona Uyema, Neven Maguire and Edward Hayden.

The National Dairy Council Sustainable Dairy Farm Garden will host a panel discussion on the topic, ‘Sustainable Diets– where are we going?’ featuring RTÉ’s Kathryn Thomas, dietician Orla Walsh and nutritionist Sinead McCarthy from Teagasc.

To celebrate National Food Waste Recycling Week, MyWaste.ie will have three brand ambassadors attending opening day including Culinary Director @FoodSpace Conor Spacey, Ecologist Anja Murray and gardener Marie Staunton.

On the Garden and Sustainable Living Stage, experts Fíann O’Nuallain, The Holistic Gardener, Niall Hatch from Birdwatch Ireland, and Gerry Daly and Mary Keenan from The Irish Garden Magazine will host talks featuring accessible tips on gardening and sustainability for visitors.

Bord Bia Bloom continues in the Phoenix Park until Monday. The festival is set to attract over 100,000 visitors this year and features 19 show gardens, 9 postcard gardens, over 80 Irish food and drink producers, 18 plant nurseries, 25 live cookery demonstrations with some of Ireland’s best-known chefs and some 130 retailers, all within a 70-acre site.

