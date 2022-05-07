Cobain, Madonna, Beatles, Springsteen at Julien's Music Icons auction

Popular culture is big business and in our global village, auction houses are cashing in on the big time
Madonna's Material Girl dress at Julien's Music Icons sale.

KURT Cobain’s Fender Mustang electric guitar, Madonna’s Material Girl dress inspired by Marilyn Monroe, the original drum kit used in the pre-Beatle group The Quarrymen, and Bruce Springsteen’s handwritten lyrics for ‘ Born to Run’ are all to come under the hammer in May. Popular culture is big business and in our global village, auction houses are cashing in on the big time.

Kurt Cobain "Smells like Teen Spirit" Fender Mustang guitar at Julien's Music Icons sale.
Julien’s Auctions, conveniently located in Hollywood, leads the charge. Their Music Icons sale live and online from the Hard Rock Cafe in New York on May 20, 21, and 22 offers dedicated fans of all ages a heady mix. For the information of us non-specialists, the Quarrymen was formed by John Lennon in Liverpool in 1956 as a skiffle rock and roll group. Ultimately it evolved into the Beatles. Another lot sure to attract attention is a single sheet of handwritten lyrics by Bruce Springsteen for ‘Glory Road’, later re-named ‘Born to Run’.

Kurt Cobain’s legendary blue ‘ Smells Like Teen Spirit’ music video 1969 Fender Mustang electric guitar will appeal to a different generation.

