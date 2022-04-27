How to use 'happy' colours to make any house feel like home

It's easy to put your own stamp on your dream home when you’re constructing from scratch — or even when you’re renovating an existing building.

But what about creating your fantasy living space when you’re moving into a development of similar houses, with ready-installed kitchens and bathrooms, and pre-determined room layouts?

That’s the case for so many prospective buyers, who will find themselves wandering around showhouses in estates — and it’s precisely what unfolded for Emily, the owner of this particular property in Duleek, Co. Meath.

The apricot yellow armchairs in the kitchen reading area are from Michael Murphy.

Before she and her family purchased their four-bedroomed home, Emily was charmed by the interiors of the showhouse in the same development.

So much so she got in touch with the creative mastermind behind the space that so intrigued her.

Who just happened to be interior designer Jackie Carton of Dublin-based Carton Interiors — and president of the Interiors Association.

“I was the designer of the showhouse in the same development, my client Emily absolutely loved the showhouse and decided that she and I simply had to work together on her new home,” says Jackie.

“Emily’s four-bedroom family home was newly built and with a white-gloss kitchen already installed,” says Jackie.

The brief for the interior design to a playful, colourful family home theme. The teal velvet sofas are from Irish company pieces.ie.

“Our client for this project loved colour and the brief was for a playful family home, bursting with personality — with lots of colour accents in the furnishings!”

What did Jackie find on arrival at Emily’s house, at the beginning of 2020? “It was a perfectly finished new build, clean and completely neutral — and in desperate need of some personality,” she says.

But inspiration wasn’t too far away — mainly from Emily herself.

“Her family came to Ireland from a much sunnier climate overseas,” says Jackie.

“She has an infectious laugh, an exuberant personality and an optimistic, bright disposition. This combined with her love of pure, strong colour meant the design was only headed one way.

“The brief was ‘colour to make me smile’!”

Jackie says the finished design “really reflects my client”. “It’s striking yet stylish, with vivid colours and fun elements too.

“This is a family home for laughter and togetherness, it doesn’t take itself too seriously and I love that aspect.”

Abstract rugs and artwork complete the look and brass and black accents throughout ensure a consistency to the design scheme, adds the designer.

“We used hits of amber and gold to spotlight certain areas and offset these with jewel tones of teal blue, magenta and green,” says Jackie.

Read More The secrets to designing a room a child will love

Jackie and Emily found they shared a vision from the start.

As the house was newly built, the room layouts were already determined.

“We both had a clear design direction — contemporary style and injections of colour,” says Jackie.

“As this was Emily’s first home in Ireland, she had no existing furniture so we had a clean slate there too. Emily gave me complete free rein to deliver the vision which demonstrates a huge degree of trust. I feel this really paid off in the finished design as the entire home is cohesive and connected.

The geometric wallpaper in the boys' bedroom is from the Harlequin range.

“We first brainstormed ideas together, what colours were her favourites and how the children wanted their rooms to be designed also. They were my three secondary clients!

“I then presented full mood-board designs, layouts, visuals, and samples for all the suggested fabrics, paint colours and finishes. Included in the design schemes are all the furniture choices, plus bespoke designs for certain items like the media unit in the living room, and a built-in bed/desk/storage section for the smallest bedroom which really maximised the space available.

“This gave a very clear picture of the proposed design, in all its colourful glory.”

Jackie and Emily mixed bespoke pieces with high street items throughout the house. “The sofas in the living room in teal velvet are from pieces.ie, a lovely Irish company, and we chose a black sideboard for the kitchen in Ikea,” says Jackie.

“The apricot yellow armchairs in the kitchen reading area and the dining chairs are from Michael Murphy. All artwork, mirrors and soft furnishings, such as curtains, blinds and headboards are from Carton Interiors and all the bedroom Roman blinds are made in fabrics from the Scion range, while the geometric wallpaper in the boys’ grey/gold bedroom is from the Harlequin range.”

Do designer and owner have any particular preferences when it comes to the finished rooms? “My favourite space is the living room,” says the interior designer.

“It has layers of colour in jewel tones but still feels relaxing and cosy.”

While homeowner Emily says she finds it “almost impossible to choose” she loves the open-plan kitchen/dining area.

“For a family space it’s the heart of the home it’s both practical and stylish — and it has pops of her beloved orange colour which really energises the space,” adds Jackie.

Read More Jennifer Sheahan: How to choose flooring that is perfect for your home

The project was completed in the first half of 2020, as lockdowns permitted.

Is there anything Jackie knows now that she wishes she’d known starting the project?

“I wish I’d known that Covid would delay it for so long,” she says.

“Like everyone we were operating on a week-to week basis for figuring out deliveries and installation which made it incredibly difficult to plan accurately. I’m immensely thankful to my tradespeople who made it happen and to my ever-patient and smiling client Emily.”

Mirror from Carton Interiors.

As for advice for others who are embarking on a project like this?

“Plan your budget carefully,” says Jackie. “Be realistic about what’s achievable especially when fitting out an entire house from top to bottom. Focus on the key areas first if necessary, take your time deciding on the function of each space first.

“And most of all, add something of your own personality. Sometimes people need to worry less about the intricacies of the design process and just start with what they love, what resonates with them. Our homes are about so much more than how they look.”

The designer

Creative director of Carton Interiors, Rathfarnham, Jackie is an interior design architect specialising in residential interior design.

With a career background in art publishing and graphics (Jackie previously worked as a graphic designer), her love of art and colour is evident throughout her work and she believes that a well-designed home should reflect its owners’ personality.

“As designers we have a responsibility to the client to not only ensure the layout meets their functional needs, but to also add warmth and character — working with them to define their style and create a home with feeling,” she says.

“I’m looking forward to working on a number of one-off new builds this year. When you are engaged from the start of the process it really shows in the finished result.

Jackie Carton, interior designer and president of The Interiors Association.

“I love collaborating with tradespeople, builders and architects to create something special. It’s a wonderful feeling to help transform how people live.

“As president of the Interiors Association I have seen first-hand how homeowners are recognising the value of professional design input. The positive impact of design can’t be underestimated, it’s intangible to some but with the right team in place it elevates a space to something truly special.”

cartoninteriors.ie

instagram.com/cartoninteriors

facebook.com/cartoninteriors