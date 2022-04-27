How to use 'happy' colours to make any house feel like home

That’s the case for so many prospective buyers, who will find themselves wandering around showhouses in estates — and it’s precisely what unfolded for Emily, the owner of this particular property in Duleek, Co. Meath.
“Emily’s four-bedroom family home was newly built and with a white-gloss kitchen already installed,” says Jackie.
“Our client for this project loved colour and the brief was for a playful family home, bursting with personality — with lots of colour accents in the furnishings!”
“As this was Emily’s first home in Ireland, she had no existing furniture so we had a clean slate there too. Emily gave me complete free rein to deliver the vision which demonstrates a huge degree of trust. I feel this really paid off in the finished design as the entire home is cohesive and connected.
“The apricot yellow armchairs in the kitchen reading area and the dining chairs are from Michael Murphy. All artwork, mirrors and soft furnishings, such as curtains, blinds and headboards are from Carton Interiors and all the bedroom Roman blinds are made in fabrics from the Scion range, while the geometric wallpaper in the boys’ grey/gold bedroom is from the Harlequin range.”
“Like everyone we were operating on a week-to week basis for figuring out deliveries and installation which made it incredibly difficult to plan accurately. I’m immensely thankful to my tradespeople who made it happen and to my ever-patient and smiling client Emily.”