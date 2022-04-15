Wish List: Eight eclectic and fun pieces to brighten up any home 

The stylish Inspire Collection from Russell Hobbs comes in white, cream, grey and black, the kettle is €43.99 and the Inspire Toaster is €42.99 for the two-slice, €64.99 for the four slice.

The range is available from independent electrical retailers nationwide.

LilyMais Swimrobe €150

Rocking robe

Circular fashion brand LilyMais has created a range of unique sustainable swimrobes, handmade in West Kerry.

They use recycled towels and vibrant end-of-line fabrics, as well as organic and recycled polyester threads, each robe is created keeping a low carbon footprint in mind; €150, see www.lilymais.com for more info.

Jysk folding table

Fabulous folds

We love this folding table from Jysk, it's made from solid acacia wood, yours for €100.

Stores nationwide, including their latest opening in Little Island in Cork, and online at jysk.ie.

Sunflower butter knives from Signature Editions

Mellow yellow

These sunflower yellow butter knives would brighten up any breakfast. €49 for the set of four, available from Signature Editions.

Faux bamboo from Homesense

Fake it till you make it

I'm a recent convert to faux plants, mainly due to trying to beat blasted hayfever. I love this large faux bamboo which is from Homesense for €26.99.

Bowl from the Mackerel collection by Charlie Mahon Ceramic Pottery, English Market, Cork.

Bowl me over

Do yourself a favour, if you're not already familiar with Cork ceramicist Charlie Mahon, check out the website,

https://charliemahon.com/ just to read the About section — it's fascinating! Never mind the stunning pieces.

One of our favourites is this bowl from his Mackerel collection — perfection. Charlie and his wife and business partner Elmarie opened up their own stall in the English Market, say hello if you're passing through.

Prices for small bowls start at €27.50.

The Happy Pear super muesli May's original

Magic mueslis

On the Kitchen Shelf this week we have the latest launch by those happy chappies, The Happy Pear.

Make room on the breakfast table for two new Super Mueslis – May’s Original and Elsie’s Fruit & Nut. Made from natural, wholesome ingredients they are great for vegans, vegetarians and flexitarians looking for a tasty plant-based cereal option. €3.99 each, available exclusively in SuperValu, Centra and Daybreak stores nationwide.

Trilogy microbiome complexion renew serum

On the Bathroom Shelf

Another new launch making it onto our Bathroom Shelf slot. The new Trilogy Microbiome Complexion Renew Serum promises to provide your skin’s daily dose of postbiotics to support a balanced, happy and healthy microbiome.

As well as the postbiotics, you’ll find hyaluronic acid, rosehip oil, fermented goji berry and white tea extract. It's €35.95 (30ml) and all Trilogy products are available from selected health stores and pharmacies nationwide including Nourish, The Health Store, LloydsPharmacy, McCauley Health and Beauty Pharmacy, Meaghers Pharmacy or online at www.cloud10beauty.com.