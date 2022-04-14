Home & Garden Q&A: How to find a garden hose that will last

From €15 to over €200, garden hoses are made in a variety of materials, nylon (common in extending hoses), polyurethane, PVC and polyethylene, and rubbers of various kinds.
At 5m-15m, the durability of the house relies on its flexibility and the strength of the walls — in short their thickness.
Thicker walls mean a heavier hose. Rubber and metal-reinforced nylon hoses with multiple layers are less likely to kink or crack, but thinner, plastic hoses are considerably lighter if you don’t have a lot of physical strength dragging them about and winding them in.
Consider a connector to ensure you can easily reach every bit of your garden without rudely yanking the hose, and always use it with a trigger head to save water where possible.
A narrower diameter will increase the pressure in the hose but can impact the flow rate if you are regularly filling buckets.
Pre-assembled reels with a full hose kit offer great value for money for a hose cart-mounted or ready to hang on the wall.
Don’t buy a longer hose than you need — this simply reduces your water pressure.
Pick up all those needed extras like one-way, two-way or threaded connectors for connecting multiple pipes or attaching your hosepipe to the tap.
- Got a question for our Home team? Email homeimprovement@examiner.ie