Create an Easter tablescape: Irish experts share their secrets 

Did you know, tablescaping is so big in America there is now competitive tablescaping?

We’re embracing beautifully laid tables over here too, though not competitively, yet, and let’s hope it stays that way so we can enjoy this calm, personal pursuit, which developed out of successive lockdowns when the rhythm of our days changing completely, slowing down and gifting us the time and inclination to play house in unbridled fashion, grown-up style.

Fresh, seasonal yellow with a decorated Easter tree made from branches as a centrepiece. Napkins €7.99 p/pair, plates €7.99, bowls, €5.99 at www2.hm.com.

It had us (well, me anyway) climbing into the dark recesses of cupboards to fetch the good or rarely used china, cutlery, glassware, candlesticks and assorted fol-de-rols for dolling up the table.

We’re not likely to do this every day of the week, mind you, but rather than keep the good wares sequestered behind closed doors, giving it an airing on occasions, and this weekend, especially, is fun and creative when many of us can breathe into four day mini-break once the supermarket run is done and the house is clean and tidy.

Making a tablecape is when home birds with an eye for styling, who aren’t jobbing artists or designers, give vent to a creative bent, utilising the best tablewares the home can offer up, with no commitment to the look created beyond a single meal. The whole arrangement is made for a few hours, then dismantled, and anything that didn’t work can be rectified next time if the outcome wasn’t as Instagram-worthy as hoped.

The look of the moment happens to be inspired by Netflix’s Regency romp Bridgerton. If you haven’t already devoured series one and two, have a gander at the sheer fantasy, opulence and layering of accessories as backdrop to how the bon-ton served up the meat and spuds, or was it a terrine of larks washed down with a glass of madeira?

For a touch of glamour at the dining table, gold-effect in cutlery is a warm option to pair with darker textiles. The Purity set by Viners is €46 for a 16-piece set at wwww.oxendales.ie.

Aiming for something simpler, Hannah Whelan, head of visual merchandising at Avoca, takes the pressure off.

“In my opinion a wow tablescape doesn't necessarily have to be the most elaborate,” she says. “I think lovely personal touches like individual place cards and a well thought out colour scheme can make for the most impressive tables.”

Pink and grey offer a fresh modern option to dress up for a special occasion or for everyday use. Grey Pom-Pom placemats and coasters €25 for four of each at www.simplybe.ie.

For an Easter meal, she suggests a traditional colourway. “Yellow is always an Easter favourite, mixed with lovely foliage or flowers and sprigs of twigs,” she explains. “Adding natural elements to your dining table is always a great way to incorporate the seasons, especially for spring.”

If you don’t know where to start, Hannah’s shopping list of essential components begins with linens.

“A good tablecloth is the basis of any amazing tablescape,” she says. “It provides a great base whether it's a bold colour or neutral linen. Complementing candlesticks and napkins are always a great, affordable and effective way to tie a theme together.”

Vintage gilt-edged crockery is back in vogue, but updated with a modern graphic print in Penney's new spring and summer Design collection. Ceramic bowl €4.50, side plate €4.50, dinner plate €7, mug €4.

But what if you can’t indulge in a sophistication adult look and have to make sure the kiddies are included?

“Simple and cost-effective things like painting your own egg for kids is always a good activity to keep them entertained,” Hannah says. “This can be displayed nicely, too, so your tablescape will still look beautiful.

"Adding more colour to the kids’ places at the table with brighter napkins or some colourful Easter eggs could be a thoughtful idea that wouldn't be too labour intensive. Easter is a great time to experiment with your table as a lot of it is centered around kids, and there is so much room for bright colours and fun.”

Nicole Reid, co-owner and interior designer at home boutique Interiosity, goes for tradition but with a twist when it comes to colour.

“Soft yellows, blush pinks and sage greens are colours we tend to associate with Easter decorating,” she says. “This year, we have loved updating these traditional colours with touches of black with the yellow, rust red with soft greens, and keeping it simple with crisp white against the blush pink.”



Nicole also sees textiles as key elements. “Linen and jute textiles for texture, elegant candle holders with tall tapered candles and, of course, decorative eggs to adorn your sprig of witch hazel or collection of branches,” she says.



“Decorating your Easter tablescape should be a fun celebration of spring,” she adds. “Using a selection of different size pharmacy jars and vases filled with handpicked little flowers from the garden is always a fun and easy way to get started.”

