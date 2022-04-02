Antiques: Contents from Kerry period properties

A look at upcoming auction in Sixmilebridge, Co Clare
Two cabinets and a wine cooler at Aidan Foley's sale.

Sat, 02 Apr, 2022 - 12:00
Des O’Sullivan

THE three-day auction of 2,500 lots in Sixmilebridge tomorrow (April 3), Monday and Tuesday is, according to auctioneer Aidan Foley, the biggest sale in the south of Ireland so far this year.

Built around contents from three well-maintained and lovingly cared for period properties around Kenmare, it is an auction with something for everyone and Mr Foley is optimistic that it will go well.

So far in 2022 he has seen strong demand for small clean collectible items ranging from Killarney furniture to paintings to diamond rings. This sale offers 700-800 lots of furniture including a 19th-century mahogany serving table, side tables, inlaid demi-lune cabinets, and wine coolers.

A Killarney davenport at Aidan Foley's sale.

There are Waterford Crystal chandeliers, 19th-century European oil paintings, a fine west of Ireland scene by the Limerick artist Tom Greaney and a selection of Limerick Thomondgate heritage single-malt whiskeys/ There are Persian rugs and diamond jewellery as well as restaurant contents. Viewing is from 11am to 6pm today and from one hour before selling starts at noon tomorrow and at 10am on Monday and Tuesday.

