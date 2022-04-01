Wish List: Eight fab finds for you and your home interiors 

West Cork-based Aoife McLaughlin has a fabulous range of lino prints available on aoifemclaughlinart.com.

It includes 'Dare To Fly,' above, which was created as a reminder to never let fear stop you from pursuing what you know in your heart to be the right decision. Priced at €35.

HOPPY EASTER

A most handsome whimsical Irish chocolate hare made with the finest single origin dark chocolate, €19.50 at beanandgoose.ie.

CLEAN AND FRESH

Did you know most cleaning products are 90% water? Neither did we. But now that we do, we can’t help but wonder why everyone isn’t following Neat’s lead. Created by Irishman Ryan McSorley, Neat design eco-friendly, aesthetically pleasing cleaning products that come in 30ml plastic-free bottles of concentrated formula — just add tap water.

Read More Wish List: Eight treats that are perfect for you and your home

Designed to be used with their stylish re-usable aluminium spray bottle, but can also be used with any old spray bottles you might have lying around. Cleaning refills are €4, starter packs with the aluminum bottle are €16. Shop at faerly.ie.

TREAT US, PLEASE

We’re hoping someone treats us to one of the Easter Egg Gift Sets from Rituals, available in the Ritual of Sakura, Karma and Mehr. Packaged in their iconic egg gift box, it comes with a full-size foaming shower gel, hand lotion, lip balm and 15ml eau de parfum; €39.90, see rituals.com.

TWICE AS NICE

We adore this two-tone ombre glass vase in pale pink and deep orange with a lustre finish, €35.50, from oliverbonas.com.

TEA TIME

Make an occasion out of elevenses with this uber stylish Art Deco Tea For One teapot and mug set from Lesser & Pavey. €20, see shaws.ie.

ON THE HUNT

Go egg-hunting in style with Emma Bridgewater’s new Easter Egg Hunt Treat Tin, €9 from emmabridgewater.com.

MAKES SCENTS

This fragranced diffuser from Next is as pretty to look at as it is to inhale. A soft fragrance that blends florals of rose and freesia with fruity notes of apple and peach, it will have pride of place in our living room in the coming weeks. Priced at €28, available from next.ie.