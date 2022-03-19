Why our plants are flowering earlier each year

How often have you heard yourself saying recently that some plant or other is in flower very early?

As a small child, I used to keep a gardening diary, one of the many good childhood habits of mine that have been lost with the advancing years. I really enjoyed keeping it too, I could look back at similar dates from previous years and see what was in flower last year. Now, as I only kept it erratically for about three years, it isn’t what we could call a solid piece of research.

Imagine if I had kept it every year since — now that would be interesting.

I know several people who have been so diligent and it’s handy, if not important, to have, as it reminds you in advance of what to expect in the coming weeks and thus, preparatory tasks can be thought of. Most people that keep a garden diary use it to document the flowering time of certain plants.

Using a citizen science database with records going back to the mid-18th century, a research team led by the University of Cambridge has found that the effects of climate change are causing plants in the UK to flower one month earlier under recent global warming.

I’m not aware of any similar research in Ireland but I imagine the results would be much the same. This may sound neither important nor noteworthy, more, just something of interest, however it is hugely relevant and of significance. You see, as we all know, the amazing tapestry of which we are all part is, like any tapestry, all connected.

ECOLOGICAL MISMATCH

Plants flowering earlier like this is leading to what is referred to as an ecological mismatch. According to Professor Ulf Büntgen from Cambridge’s Department of Geography, the study’s lead author: “When plants flower too early, a late frost can kill them – a phenomenon that most gardeners will have experienced at some point. But the even bigger risk is an ecological mismatch. Plants, insects, birds and other wildlife have co-evolved to a point that they’re synchronised in their development stages. As a certain plant flowers, it attracts a particular type of insect, which attracts a particular type of bird, and so on.

“But if one component responds faster than the others, there’s a risk that they’ll be out of synch, which can lead species to collapse if they can’t adapt quickly enough.”

It’s fabulous, spirit-lifting even, to see the first blooms of spring but if these blooms are appearing too early then it can lead to even more immediate challenges than possible species extinction. Imagine the first Apple Blossom in the garden appearing in early March, which would be a month or more earlier than it should be. To us domestic gardeners it may be lovely to see such beauty so early in the year, then temperatures drop over one night and the frost kills off the blossom. We are disappointed but it doesn’t cost us much more than a thought.

Now, imagine if you are an apple farmer and you are relying on that orchard for your livelihood, suddenly the time of blossom and frosts becomes far more important. The blossoms have been killed off early, and the bees didn’t get a chance to feed on them nor pollinate the crop, now the apple farmer and the bees are at risk.

For this study, the researchers used over 400,000 records to study changes in 406 flowering plant species in the UK, between 1753 and 2019. They used observations of the first flowering date of trees, shrubs, herbs and climbers, in locations from the Channel Islands to Shetland, and from Northern Ireland to Suffolk.

They split the results into two date groups and have found that on average the first flowering date for the period from 1987 to 2019 is a full month earlier than the average first flowering date from 1753 to 1986.

The same period coincides with accelerating global warming caused by human activities.

TIMING

It can be easy to feel impotent in the face of search findings but each one of us in our own garden spaces can still help. We may not be able to turn the clock back but by ensuring a wide variety of plant species growing in our garden we will be sustaining as wide a range of wildlife as possible and thus helping the tapestry to remain intact.

It’s important too to plant at the correct time. Many pollinating insects will rely on spring bulbs such as Muscari and Corcus as a food source in early spring. Planting them too early in the year can lead to them blooming too early, sometimes as early as December, further upsetting the equilibrium. These bulbs shouldn’t be planted before October.

Also, giving the wildlife a helping hand, by incorporating such things as solitary bee nesters, bird nesting boxes and feeders, lady bird and butterfly boxes and similar, will make your garden more attractive to beneficial creatures.