All the fun of the antique fair in Cork this weekend

Contemporary Irish art, jewellery, antique furniture, vintage re-designs, silver and collectibles will rub shoulders at the Kingsley Hotel in Cork today and tomorrow. All the fun of the fair is guaranteed to mark the return of Hibernian Antique Fairs - after several failed attempts - with their first live event in Cork in more than two years.

The Cork fair has always been a draw and the hope this time is that absence has made the heart grow fonder. Organiser Robin O’Donnell promises a full house with dealers from far and wide.

Regulars making a welcome return include Irish Antique Dealers Association members like James Weldon silver and jewellery, Treasures Irish Art and Courtville Antiques. Among the newcomers are Cork Antiques, Midleton, James O’Hare fine art, Pauline Shields militaria and Richard Walshe coins and banknotes.

A dinner plate from the Cork Mansion House service at the Cork Antique Fair at the Kingsley Hotel this weekend.

One newcomer sure to create a stir is Agness Vintage Redesigns. In an era when there is zilch interest in the lower end of the ordinary brown furniture market, this fledgling company founded by Agness Meehan will repurpose, upcycle, transform and make beautiful old Edwardian and Victorian pieces that might otherwise be in danger of being dumped in a skip. What’s not to like?

A Ploughman's Note at the Cork Antiques Fair.

Brian Hurley from Kinsale will exhibit a plate from the Cork Mansion House Service, designed by the renowned Cork based architect George Richard Pain (1793 to 1838), who was a pupil of John Nash. There will be vintage rugs at Annamoe Antiques and Eily Henry will offer a collection of vintage fashion.

Opening times are from 11 am to 6 pm today and tomorrow.

On the weekend of March 26 and 27 Robin O’Donnell will offer online the contents of Grianisaer, Racecourse Road, Tralee with all items priced and ready for sale. The catalogue will be online at 9 am next Saturday.