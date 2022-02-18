One of Francis Bacon’s last great paintings could fetch more than €30m

WHEN it was shown in Moscow in 1988, Francis Bacon’s Triptych 1986-87 was the first painting by a well-known artist from the West to be shown in Soviet Russia.
It was a sea change in the country’s political attitude towards art. The Iron Curtain would fall the following year. One of Bacon’s last great paintings is a meditation on the passage of time and the solitude of the human condition.
The suited figure on the left is based on press pictures of US president Woodrow Wilson as he was leaving the Treaty of Versailles negotiations in 1919; the right-hand panel was inspired by a photo of Leon Trotsky’s study after his assassination in 1940, and the figure in the centre resembles Bacon’s then partner John Edwards.
It comes up at Christie’s 20th/21st Century sale on March 1 with an estimate of $35m-$50m (€30.93m-€44.19m).