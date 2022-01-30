'Home of the Year' returns with a new judge and 21 inviting spaces

It's back! We cannot wait to have a sneak peek inside 21 fabulous spaces as Home of the Year returns on February 15 — and viewers can look forward to meeting its new judge, Sara Cosgrove.

Award-winning interior designer Sara joins returning judges, architect and founding partner of Douglas Wallace Consultants Hugh Wallace and award-winning architect Amanda Bone.

On joining the judging panel on the RTÉ One ratings winner, Sara said: "Having the opportunity to join the team for this season's Home of the Year is wonderful. Travelling the length and breadth of the country with my fellow judges to visit the eye-opening and diverse range of 21 homes was so inspiring."

A longtime fan of the series, Sara added: "I have always loved the show and have watched every episode over the last few years, so I'm thrilled to have been involved."

Sara is the founder of two design businesses, Sara Cosgrove Studio and Grove & Co.

Prior to setting up her own business in 2014 she worked at a number of top design houses including Helen Green Design and Candy & Candy and was appointed the Head of Design at Harrods London.

During these years she specialised in high-end residential, retail and development projects.

On her first outing as a judge on Home of the Year she said: “It was great to see the sheer diversity of design approach, and yet see the common elements of dedication and creativity throughout these special homes."

Every Tuesday for eight weeks from February 15, 2022, we’ll get to join Sara, Hugh and Amanda and Sara as they explore properties in Cork, Kerry, Galway, Wicklow, Down, Longford, Sligo, Kilkenny, Antrim and Tipperary.

The eighth series of Home of the Year will champion creativity, showcase clever design and will feature a diverse mix of residences including restored period homes, re-imagined cottages and bungalows, DIY homes and architectural new builds.

Looking for individuality, functionality and clever design, the three judges will each score the homes out of 10 and the home with the highest combined score in each programme will go through to the final in April, where the winner will be crowned.

Home of the Year is produced by ShinAwiL for RTÉ One. The new series of Home of the Year airs on RTÉ One at 8.30pm on Tuesday, February 15, and runs for eight weeks.

Home of the Year 2022 will be available on-demand on RTÉ Player each week after broadcast. Boxsets of the previous seven series are available to watch on RTÉ Player.

Hugh Wallace, Sara Cosgrove and Amanda Bone.

MEET THE JUDGES

Hugh Wallace MRIAI, MIDI

Hugh Wallace is an award-winning architect and founding partner of Douglas Wallace Consultants.

Hugh has a passion for creative design that engages with its audience to create conversation. This is Hugh's eighth year as a judge on Home of the Year and he says loves to get a sense of a homeowner’s personality as soon as he steps through the door believing that your home is your opportunity to express your creativity.

www.douglaswallace.com

Sara Cosgrove

Sara Cosgrove is an award-winning interior designer and the founder of two design businesses, Sara Cosgrove Studio and Grove & Co.

Prior to setting up her own business in 2014 she worked at a number of top design houses including Helen Green Design and Candy & Candy and was appointed the Head of Design at Harrods London. During these years she specialised in high-end residential, retail and development projects.

Within her own companies, Sara and her teams work on a wide range of projects globally, including residential private commissions, multi-unit developments and hospitality.

Sara is an industry commentator and lecturer with regular contributions to the Gloss, The Irish Times and had a regular "ask the expert" column in The Sunday Times Ireland.

Sara has found it a privilege to get to visit the 21 homes as a judge on Home of the Year and has found herself surprised and inspired along the way.

This is Sara’s first series as a judge on the series.

www.saracosgrove.com

Amanda Bone MRIAI

Award-winning architect Amanda Bone worked in Paris, New York and Dublin prior to establishing Amanda Bone Architects, a multi-award-winning architectural practice located in South Co Dublin.

Amanda specialises in one-off individual homes ranging from contemporary new builds to refurbishments of protected structures. Amanda is also a Design Studio and Professional Practice Tutor at the Dublin School of Architecture, Technological University Dublin.

Amanda believes our homes provide us with a sanctuary and a place to express ourselves and our interests. This is Amanda's second year as a judge on the series and she says she loves the element of surprise on Home of the Year.

www.amandabonearchitects.ie