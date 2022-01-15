Easter Rising medal awarded to Dr Kathleen Lynn up for auction

Kathleen Lynn's award is among the collectibles at Mullen's
Easter Rising medal awarded to Dr Kathleen Lynn up for auction

Constance Markievicz and Kathleen Lynn at Earlsfort Terrace, circa December 1921-Jan 1922. Picture: Getty Images

Sat, 15 Jan, 2022 - 06:00
Des O’Sullivan

The Easter Rising medal awarded to Dr Kathleen Lynn — whose Treaty debate photo alongside Constance Markievicz was published in this paper last Saturday — comes up at Mullen's Collector's Cabinet auction in Bray on January 29. 

Dr Kathleen Lynn.
Dr Kathleen Lynn.

Influenced while studying medicine by the writings of James Connolly and the poverty of the Dublin slums, she joined the Irish Citizen Army as chief medical officer. 

Dr Lynn's Easter Rising medal.
Dr Lynn's Easter Rising medal.

Active in the Rising, she was imprisoned in Britain, became vice-president of Sinn Féin on her release and was on the run for much of the War of Independence. 

She was the driving force behind the establishment of Saint Ultan's Children's Hospital in Dublin in 1919. The medal is estimated at €20,000-€30,000.

Constance Markievicz and Kathleen Lynn at Earlsfort Terrace, circa December 1921-Jan 1922. Picture: Getty Images
Constance Markievicz and Kathleen Lynn at Earlsfort Terrace, circa December 1921-Jan 1922. Picture: Getty Images

The latest in the series of collectibles auctions at Mullen’s includes historical memorabilia, rare and antiquarian books, militaria, arms and armour, sporting memorabilia, model trains and toys.

More in this section

Revealed: This is what Ireland's dream homes look like  Revealed: This is what Ireland's dream homes look like 
How to choose a new or vintage desk to suit your home office  How to choose a new or vintage desk to suit your home office 
The Gilded Age How home interiors play a starring role in 'The Gilded Age'
#Unwind
<p>Hugh Wallace, Sara Cosgrove and Amanda Bone, judges on the 2022 series of 'Home of the Year', which starts on RTÉ One from February 15, at 8.30pm.</p>

'Home of the Year' returns with a new judge and 21 inviting spaces

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices