Way cleared for redevelopment of Cork's South Docks

Cork developer Brian O'Callaghan confirmed that a major development in the city which will include offices, apartments, healthcare facilities and retail outlets will receive full planning permission following the withdrawal of an objection to the project.

Work on the site, located on Cork’s docklands, including laying water pipes is expected to commence in September or October of this year and then building activity is set to start early next year.

Mr O'Callaghan said he now “has the piece of paper” that will let his company plough ahead with the highly anticipated €350m development.

The first stage of building will focus on constructing apartments.

The South Docks scheme envisages demolition of the early 1900s-built concrete R&H Hall grain silos which the company says are not adaptable to new purposes.

The plans include the repurposing of the iconic red-brick Odlums building on Kennedy Quay, dating to the 1890s and extended upwards in the 1930s.

The project, which is set to be built on lands between Kennedy Quay, Marina Walk, Victoria Road and Mill Road was granted planning permission by Cork City Council.

CGI view of the re-purposed Odlums building on Kennedy Quay.

However, the plans raised concerns from animal feed producers Southern Milling. While they did not object to the site’s redevelopment, they raised concerns about the development in an industrial area that generates noise, dust, air quality and vibration emissions.

O’Callaghan Properties had also appealed the City Council's original planning decision to an Bord Pleanála. However, at a Cork Business Association breakfast event this morning, Mr O'Callaghan said these issues had been addressed and permission was in place for the project to proceed.

“The Docklands is a fantastic site, “ said Mr O’Callaghan at the event.

While at the event, Mr O'Callaghan also said he is lodging planning permission for an additional 1,325 apartments on the docklands which will be separate to the €350m development.