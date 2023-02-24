Easy steps to making your home more energy efficient

Choosing the right heating solution for your home can be an exciting and daunting task. From the initial design and planning stages to installation and maintenance, there are so many factors to consider.
Firebird is here to help you plan and select the best solution for your home’s needs, and their expert team is on hand at every stage of the process.
For over 40 years, Firebird, based in the Gaeltacht, has been a global leader in designing and manufacturing high-performance solutions for the home heating market.
Responsibility comes with being a market leader, and over the past number of years Firebird, with a clear focus on sustainability, have dedicated many resources and investment in developing products that will future-proof home heating. All of their products are developed with an emphasis on ease of installation – great for installers and homeowners.
The following is a list of easy-to-follow steps that Firebird has put together to help you on your retrofitting or building journey:
- Firebird’s technical team is here to help you choose the heating solution that suits your home when retrofitting. This service is completely free and Firebird can recommend a heating system that offers world class quality, is cost effective and is compliant with all building regulations.
- On reviewing your retrofit plans, Firebird’s experts can calculate your exact needs as to hot water and heat pump outputs and whether you need to upgrade radiators, based on heat loss calculations and the heating requirements for each room. Their team will put a detailed quote together for you to review with your architect or engineer, safe in the knowledge that you are choosing world class products and the reassurance of a backup service here to help your installer with every stage of the process.
- Firebird will work with your installer providing installation documentation and a step by step checklist giving you the reassurance that your heating system is compliant with all regulations. They also provide comprehensive installer product familiarisation and work with your BER assessor to ensure that the building delivers on their promise of a sustainable, world class, cost effective heating solution.
- Following installation, a Firebird engineer will commission your new heating system. This process will ensure that the unit is installed correctly, set up to match the house requirements and you will be shown how to operate the system controls. Thanks to Firebird’s comprehensive installer product familisarisation, you will have peace of mind in the complete installation.
- As Firebird’s products are designed in-house, they have technical experts and a knowledgeable customer service team just a phone call away. All of their heating solutions come with comprehensive warranty and should you need any spare parts, their customer service team are on hand to help you find the nearest local supplier.
For more information, visit: www.firebird.ie.