Government denies failing to tackle An Bord Pleanála controversy

The Government has insisted it is not trying to sweep the controversy at An Bord Pleanála under the carpet.

The planning watchdog has been engulfed in scandal for months after allegations of conflicts of interest surfaced against former deputy chair Paul Hyde, who is now under criminal investigation.

Mr Hyde, who has denied any wrongdoing, stood back from his duties in May pending an investigation into his decisions by senior counsel Remy Farrell.

He resigned from the board in July.

Taking Leaders' Questions, Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath refuted suggestions from the opposition that the Government is failing to fully tackle the issues at the planning authority, following the publication of a review by the Office of the Planning Regulator.

"The housing minister [Darragh O'Brien] has obtained Government approval for an action plan for An Bord Pleanála, outlining a series of specific measures to address the Office of the Planning Regulator's phase 1 review recommendations," said Mr McGrath. "The issue has been discussed at Government level."

Social Democrats' co-leader Catherine Murphy said it was "beyond her" that An Bord Pleanála had responded to the review of its work, which called for major reforms, by focusing on the fact the report, according to An Bord Pleanála response, “contains no specific criticisms of the board’s practices but rather is aimed at further strengthening the robustness and documentation of its systems and procedures to restore and enhance the board’s reputation and standing within the planning system”.

Ms Murphy said this response raised serious questions about leadership at the organisation.

How an organisation, not least a hugely important authority, the reputation of which is currently in tatters, could read such a devastating critique of itself and issue such a cheery response is, frankly, beyond me.

"It raises serious questions about whether those who remain in leadership positions on the board are up to the task of instituting the kind of root-and-branch reform that is required. How can you drive reform if you do not acknowledge the problems?"

Ms Murphy said that because planning permission for 1,400 housing units was quashed in the High Court last week after An Bord Pleanála conceded three cases that were linked to recent controversies, it raises the question of how far-reaching the impact will be.

Mr McGrath said that this was a question he is unable to answer.

"I cannot give the deputy a figure on the number of planning permissions that might be overturned in the Irish courts, nor would it be possible for anyone to estimate that. Of course, any overturning of a planning decision by a court of law is a serious matter."