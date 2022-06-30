Full up: Cork's €130 million Penrose Dock office development bucks Covid-19 office slump fears and hits full take-up

Confirmation of the final letting of space at the north quays Penrose Dock development on Penrose Quay comes this week from developers JCD Group, which notes that “when all occupiers are in place before the end of the year, there will be 30 companies with capacity for over 2,200 employees” working from the award-winning Gold LEED standard office development.
The development is next to the mixed-use development on Horgans Quay, HQ, where Apple has taken further city-centre offices; that’s in addition to Apple’s plans to yet again expand its main Cork campus at Hollyhill, after a major site purchase via City Council.
JCD development manager Emmet Foley says that “how companies and individuals use office space has transformed since Covid with the successful implementation of hybrid working arrangements.
The move to full occupancy/take-up at Penrose Dock comes as a site next door, owned by Bandon-basedentity Karamex, linked to the O’Leary motor family, is primed for development two years after An Bord Pleanála rejected a third-party appeal against it.
Meanwhile, pivot sitesbetween Cork’s north and south expanding docks include the Port of Cork site — which is earmarked for a high-rise hotel — and the Prism offices site next to the city’s bus station where site excavation is under way for New York-based Tower Holdings on the latter.
Nearby, next to the JCD-developed One Albert Quay by City Hall and O’Callaghan Properties’ Navigation Square, is the cleared site previously occupied by Carey Tool Hire and TheSextant bar on Albert Street/Albert Quay, which is ready for development in 2023.
Outside of the city centre, JCD is currently completing an angular new 46,000 sq ft office building for expanding company Logitech, which plans to locate up to 500 employees there, starting to move in by September (pictured here).
Mahon is also due to accommodate some 300 jobs as another tech company, Expleo, confirmed that it is set to employ 200-300 people at a proposed new regional hub in Mahon.
Expleo already has offices in Dublin and Belfast, and is to open similar regional hubs to Cork’s in Galway and Limerick.