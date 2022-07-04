Major development of 489 apartments planned for Cork city suburb

A planning application for a major development of 489 apartments on Jacob's Island, Cork has been lodged.

The application for the proposed strategic housing development in Mahon has been lodged directly with An Bord Pleanála.

The development consists of one studio apartment, 161 one-bed apartments and 327 two-bed apartments, as well as a creche and offices.

Hibernia Star Limited is seeking planning permission for the mixed-use development to be provided in five blocks.

The proposed office building will provide 2,934 sqm of net office space over part-1 to part-4 storeys.

The buildings will be located at a site on the peninsula with immediate frontage to the N40 South Ring Road and the South Link Bridge at the entrance to Jacob’s Island.

The new development also provides for hard and soft landscaping, boundary treatments, public realm works, car parking, bicycle parking, bin stores, signage, lighting, PV panels, sprinkler and water tank, substations, plant rooms and all ancillary site development works above and below ground.

In the planning statement submitted with the application, Mahon is described as "one of Cork’s most sustainable locations, benefiting from strong existing and proposed pedestrian and cycle infrastructure, which includes direct access onto both adjacent greenways".

January application

The new planning application follows an application by Hibernia Star Limited in January on the same site for a new hotel and office development.

The proposed hotel would consist of 165 bedrooms, meeting rooms, a bar/restaurant and café as well as back-of-house facilities in a part-one to part-10 storey over basement building.

The proposed office building from the application in January detailed 8,361 sqm of net office floor area and ancillary staff facilities over part-four to part-seven storeys.

An Bord Pleanála is set to make a decision on the new proposal by 17 October.

Separately, the Cork County GAA Board has applied for planning for more than 300 homes on the outskirts of Cork City in a bid to help finance its near €30m debt.

The application for the proposed strategic housing development on a landbank it owns in Kilbarry, on the northern fringes of the city, has been lodged directly with An Bord Pleanála.