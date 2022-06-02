Tender process underway for Kent Station platform extension

Irish Rail has commenced the tender process for a platform extension at Kent Station for commuter trains.

The project is part of the Cork Area Commuter Rail (CARC) programme, which aims to deliver a higher capacity and more frequent suburban rail service for the city.

The proposed extension will allow trains to travel through Kent Station from Mallow onto Midleton or Cobh without terminating, meaning that passengers will no longer be required to change service on such routes.

The project is the first of seven packages to be delivered as part of the CARC programme.

The development will consist of an extension of platform 5 which is on the southern side of the tracks. It will be extended in an easterly direction to provide a long and straight two-sided island platform with a width of about 6m.

The newly created south platform edge will provide a new 220m platform, which will be named platform 6.

Adjustments to signalling systems and the replacement of a retaining wall will be required to carry out the works. The platform will also be covered by a ‘Y’ shaped, galvanised steel, canopy.

According to Irish Rail, all rail services will be fully maintained at the station throughout construction.

“This is a call to competition by Iarnród Éireann – Irish Rail seeking suitably qualified candidates to participate in the tender process for the Kent Station through platform for the Cork Area Commuter Rail (CACR) project,” the pre-qualification questionnaire states.

“The most important aspect of this contract is the fact that it is located at the centre of Kent Railway Station. All construction activities will take place in the middle of the live railway.

“Accordingly, restrictions for access and for working times have to be considered. Full service of railway operations must be maintained at all times. Interruptions, due to train movements, have to be accounted for.”

The contractor must have previous experience in a comparable setting and the contract is estimated to be awarded in December 2022.