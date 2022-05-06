Planned coffee dock at popular Cork beach is refused permission

A Cork businessman has been refused permission to build a new coffee dock building at Garrettstown Beach.

Denis Calnan, of Lehenaghmore, Farmers Cross, had lodged an appeal to An Bord Pleanála after Cork County Council rejected his plans to build a single-storey coffee dock at the popular Ballinspittle beach.

The local authority made its decision in October, citing concerns that the structure would be “visually incongruous” with the area.

An Bord Pleanála concurred with the council’s view, refusing to overturn their ruling on the basis that the proposed structure would “seriously injure the visual and scenic amenities” of the area.

The structure was proposed for a site on a small grassy headland on the seaside of the R406 between Garrettstown beach and Garrylucas beach.

According to the proposal, the 44 square metre building had a planned height of 3.7m and would have included a flat roof and extensive glazing offering views over the sea.

The coffee dock would have operated out of a hatch, providing drinks and pre-prepared snacks for takeaway only.

The building did not propose to connect to any water supply or supply parking.

“Having regard to the sensitive scenic coastal location, it is considered that the proposed development would not fit appropriately into this landscape and would interfere with the character of the landscape,” An Bord Pleanála ruled.

“The proposal to provide a permanent building which will operate like a mobile unit in that there is no connection to water services raises concerns as to how the unit will be cleaned, including countertops and food preparation areas.”

The area engineer also reported concerns over pedestrian safety and wastewater treatment.

The board ruled that it was not in a position to conclude that the development would not adversely affect the Natura 2000 nature protection sites in the area.

Mr Calnan, who previously ran a hotel in Garrettstown, had a similar planning application refused earlier in 2021.

In his subsequent application, he said that he was aware of a previous structure that was demolished at the same site around 15 years ago.