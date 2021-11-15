Businessman pursues plan to open Garretstown beach coffee dock

A businessman has not given up on plans to open a coffee dock on one of Cork’s best-known beaches, despite being refused planning permission for the project by Cork County Council.

Cork entrepreneur Denis Calnan has lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanála in a bid to overturn the council’s decision to reject his plans to build a single-storey coffee dock on Garretstown beach near Ballinspittle.

Council planners ruled the development was proposed for a site that is located within part of a recognised “high value” landscape which justified refusing the businessman’s application on the basis it would be “visually incongruous in this sensitive scenic area”.

Mr Calnan from Lehenaghmore, Farmers Cross, had a similar planning application refused by the local authority earlier this year.

However, he subsequently became aware that a previous structure existed at the same location where he wants to build a coffee dock that was used to house staff working in a hotel at Garretstown before it was demolished around 15 years ago.

Consultants acting for Mr Calnan said he wanted to construct a permanent structure that would serve takeaway beverages and pre-prepared snacks on a year-round basis similar to those offered by other mobile vans in the nearby car-park and on the approach road to the beach.

“This would allow for controlled and organised use of the lands and greatly reduce casual, unstructured parking of vehicles in the area,” they said.

Mr Calnan noted he had counted 16 casual traders offering food and beverages at Garretstown on one recent occasion.

The businessman also claimed there is a large constant demand for ancillary facilities from the large numbers of people visiting Garretstown beach.

He said his plans for a “modest structure” had to be viewed in the context that a large hotel structure would form the backdrop.

Mr Calnan, who ran the original hotel at Garretstown but now only owns adjoining lands, said the site for the coffee dock had planning permission for a low boundary wall to deter vehicles used by day-trippers, camper vans, caravans and casual traders from going on the beach.

“The area is currently used in a haphazard and unregulated way leading to significant erosion and poor pedestrian and traffic safety,” he added.

Only one objection was raised to Mr Calnan’s plans by a Cork resident, who claimed the coffee dock would destroy beautiful sea views when Garretstown was already serviced by a multitude of vans selling beverages in “less obtrusive areas”.

A ruling in the case by An Bord Pleanála is due by mid-March 2022.