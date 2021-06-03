Cork's Evergreen Bar set for home conversion 

A pub on Evergreen St in Cork which was once the go-to venue for many Cork City FC fans attending home games at Turners Cross is set for conversion into seven residential units.

The Evergreen Bar, at 31-35 Evergreen St, is on the market for €850,000, with full planning permission for seven homes.

Once owned by the late builder Pierce Moore, who also owned the Briar Rose Bar in Douglas and the Country Club (now the Montenotte Hotel), it ceased trading about three years ago.

Current owners, husband and wife Denis Murphy and Annamarie Fegan of Excellent Choice Catering, sold the bar licence last year and obtained full planning permission to build seven homes.

Michael McKenna of McKenna Auctioneers says there’s “good interest from builders” as it’s in the middle of the city, with good build-to-rent potential for investors.

“It’s a super location and all of the services are there. That’s attractive for developers. In addition, the Cork City Council development charge is just €1,960,” Mr McKenna said.

The streetscape in front of the terraced building will not change, the auctioneer said. The property, on 0.25 acres, includes two single-storey wings either side of a two-storey and a three-storey mid-section. Planning is granted for a one-bed home in each of the single-storey wings, a five-bed house in the three-storey section, two one-bed homes in the two-storey section, and two semi-detached bungalows to the rear.

Mr McKenna said each home will have “a bit of garden” and parking for one car, with three private spaces on-site and on-street parking permits for the remaining four homes.

The Evergreen Bar features in a People’s Republic of Cork website thread under the heading ‘Pubs that are no more in Cork’. Contributors recall meeting Celtic football legends, the late Billy ‘Cesar’ McNeill and Joe McBride there back in the day.