Expansion plans lodged for popular Cork hotel

Plans for an extension to a beloved Cork hotel have been lodged with Cork City Council.
Pallas Taverns Ltd is seeking to extend the Vienna Woods Hotel in Glanmire to provide for 42 new bedrooms, a spa and additional guest facilities.
The project involves a two-storey extension to the sides of the hotel, and a three-storey extension over the ground flood ballroom to house the spa facilities.
The conservatory at the front of the hotel would be retained.
A planning decision is expected on the application by June 16.