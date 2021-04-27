Expansion plans lodged for popular Cork hotel

The development includes 42 new rooms and a spa
Michael Magner, owner of the Vienna Woods Hotel in Glanmire. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Tue, 27 Apr, 2021 - 22:01
Kevin O’Neill

Plans for an extension to a beloved Cork hotel have been lodged with Cork City Council.

Pallas Taverns Ltd is seeking to extend the Vienna Woods Hotel in Glanmire to provide for 42 new bedrooms, a spa and additional guest facilities.

The project involves a two-storey extension to the sides of the hotel, and a three-storey extension over the ground flood ballroom to house the spa facilities.

The conservatory at the front of the hotel would be retained.

A planning decision is expected on the application by June 16.

