Planning granted to convert iconic Finn's Corner in Cork into a cafe

Planning has been granted by Cork City Council for change of use and alterations 50/51 Grand Parade, known for decades as Finns’ Corner. Approval has been given for conversion of the ground floor to cafe use, with seven overhead apartments.
Six of the apartments – three one-bed and three studio apartments – are earmarked for the second, third and fourth floors while the seventh two-storey apartment would involve an increase in the height of the building, with the roof raised and a fifth-floor added to accommodate it.
The redevelopment would require a new roof design and alterations on all building elevations, including new residential access and altered commercial ground-floor access on Grand Parade.
When it closed in January 2020, Moss Finn, former Irish rugby legend, and his brother Will, were co-directors. They were the fourth generation of Finns involved in the business which was started in 1878 by Drinagh draper William Thomas Finn.
The shop had sold sports equipment, school uniforms, protective wear, leisurewear, safety uniforms and nurse and chef uniforms.
Finn’s Corner has a long history. Parts of the 6,000 sq ft building date to the 19th century, and it was once the Crystal Palace Ballroom, while Irish nationalist Charles Stewart Parnell once addressed a city rally from the upper floor of Finn's Corner.
The premises adjoins the 1940s-built St Augustine's Church and priory and Singer's Corner occupies the opposite Grand Parade/ Washington Street juncture.