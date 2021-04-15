Planning granted to convert iconic Finn's Corner in Cork into a cafe

Planning has been granted by Cork City Council for change of use and alterations 50/51 Grand Parade, known for decades as Finns’ Corner. Approval has been given for conversion of the ground floor to cafe use, with seven overhead apartments.

Six of the apartments – three one-bed and three studio apartments – are earmarked for the second, third and fourth floors while the seventh two-storey apartment would involve an increase in the height of the building, with the roof raised and a fifth-floor added to accommodate it.