Plans progress for Ireland’s largest linear park at Cork's Marina

Contract tenders have been issued for the second phase of Cork’s Marina Park development to extend it from Páirc Uí Chaoimh to Blackrock Village.

Cork City Council is seeking a landscape architect-led team to design and deliver the project. Once completed, the Marina Park will be Ireland’s largest linear public park, covering 22 hectares — five times the area of Fitzgerald’s Park.

Work began last summer on the first phase of the park focusing on the former Cork Showgrounds land to the west and south of Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

It was due for completion in May but a spokesperson for Cork City Council said the two periods of lockdowns, where non-essential construction work ceased, has impacted on this completion date.

That element will include new footpaths and bridges, sunken lawns and a red steel pavilion to replicate the former Central Hall of the former Munster Showgrounds.

Despite the construction delays due to the Covid pandemic, the Council is moving ahead with the second phase of the project seeking tenders by March 11 for the project.

The project will provide an ‘eco-park’ and an area of high-quality public realm and landscape. It will include upgrades to the footpaths and the landscape of the Atlantic Pond and to the vegetation along its edges.

It will also expose and uncover a number of historical elements including old quay walls, a slipway and castle grounds.

🏙️Project of international significance will transform Cork's urban area🏙️



Cork City Docklands is Ireland’s largest regeneration project. Over 146ha of land will be developed over a period of 20 years to accommodate a population of +25,000



ℹ️Read more: https://t.co/N89oAPaOk6 pic.twitter.com/UR7nzR6LyD — Cork City Council #StayHome #StaySafe (@corkcitycouncil) February 1, 2021

The park will form a significant element of what will be the complete transformation of the historic Marina part of Cork City that was reclaimed in the 1840s.

Páirc Uí Chaoimh GAA stadium re-opened in 2017 following a two-year, €110m redevelopment.

A separate City Council contract will overhaul and pedestrianise the popular Marina walkway to include public lighting upgrades, quay wall repairs and public realm upgrades.

The Monahan Road that leads to the park is currently being upgraded and will be extended along the northern edge of the park to eventually link up to the planned Eastern Gateway Bridge that will cross the river to the Lower Glanmire Road.

The Old Ford Distribution site that has accommodated the Live at the Marquee concerts is the subject of a planning application for more than 1,000 residential units to be delivered on a phased basis.