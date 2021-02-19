Quinns of Drumcondra set for demolition to make way for new development on site

Quinns Pub in Drumcondra, which was popular with GAA fans heading to Croke Park, could be demolished this year after a planning application - lodged with Dublin City Council earlier this month - seeks to build apartments and retail space on the well-known site.

Planning permission has been sought on the 0.194ha site for the demolition of all existing structures including Quinn’s pub; number 46; and the surviving facades of number 48B, 50 and 50A, Drumcondra Road Lower, Dublin 9.