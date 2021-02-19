Quinns of Drumcondra set for demolition to make way for new development on site

Quinns Pub in Drumcondra, which was popular with GAA fans heading to Croke Park, could be demolished this year after a planning application - lodged with Dublin City Council earlier this month - seeks to build apartments and retail space on the well-known site.
Planning permission has been sought on the 0.194ha site for the demolition of all existing structures including Quinn’s pub; number 46; and the surviving facades of number 48B, 50 and 50A, Drumcondra Road Lower, Dublin 9.
Also included in the application is the provision of a five-storey over partial basement mixed-use development containing three commercial units including a bookmakers, cafe and retail unit at ground floor level and 50 build-to-rent apartments including 11 studio units; 33 one-bedroom units and six two-bedroom units as well as internal communal amenity and support facilities.
The development which has a gross floor area of 3,157sqm in addition to a part basement measuring 338sqm also includes an external deck access facing south extending from first level to third floor levels.
The residential units will be principally accessed from St Alphonsus Avenue and will include pedestrian and cyclist access from the laneway to west connecting to St Joseph's Avenue.
The development also includes bicycle parking, bin stores, common room, meter room, ESB substation, winter gardens and balconies facing north, east and west; roof garden facing north, east and west; green roofs, PV panels, boundary treatments, hard and soft landscaping, lighting, plant and all other associated site works above and below ground.
A decision on the matter is expected later in the year.