Permission granted for new housing development in the centre of Ballincollig

Developers have been granted planning permission for some 40 houses at a site in Ballincollig following an appeal to An Bord Pleanála.
Boar's Head Limited had been given permission by Cork City Council, for the development at Leo Murphy Link Road, some 7.5km south-west of Cork city centre.
A third party appeal was received from six residents in Leo Murphy Terrace, two residents of Eastgate in Ballincollig, and one from Fr Sexton Park, all of which border the site which is the focus of this development.
While the appellants said they had no objection to developing the site, there were concerns about the suitability of this proposal, specifically the high-density plans and a potential loss of light and views.
Subject to some 17 conditions, An Bord Pleanála approved the scheme.
Among the conditions were some changes to the scheme, including the relocation of balconies in some properties.