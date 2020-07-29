Redevelopment of Cork's Kino arts venue is granted planning permission

Redevelopment of Cork's Kino arts venue is granted planning permission
Planning permission has been granted to demolish and redevelop The Kino arts venue. Picture: Cillian Kelly
Wednesday, July 29, 2020 - 10:14 AM
Alan Healy

A proposal to demolish Cork's Kino cinema and music venue to construct a new art space and student accommodation has been granted conditional permission by Cork City Council.

Philip O’Connor had applied for permission to demolish the existing venue on Washington St to construct a new ground floor art house, consisting of a cinema and performing art space, which would facilitate art house movies and small performance art events. It would also support a café or bar.

Overhead, he is proposing the construction of student accommodation, providing some 17-bed spaces.

Outside the college term, the beds would be used for tourist or visitor accommodation, the application said. It also includes a roof garden terrace.

When the planning application was lodged last November it was stated that the redevelopment was a long-term plan and that nothing would be happening for many years.

Planners in City Hall this week gave the go-ahead for the redevelopment.

