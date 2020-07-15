Cork's Drumcora House to revert back to residential use

Plans to revert Drumcora House in Blackrock back to residential use have been delayed.

KPH Construction had been given the go-ahead to redevelop Drumcora House, the distinctive Georgian, slate-hung and double-bow-fronted house on Blackrock Road which has served as a sports and social club, as well as being the home to a noted architect, a famed textile family and a wine wholesaler.

However, the works have now been appealed to An Bord Pleanála.

Permission had been granted for the demolition of various “poor quality, late 20th century additions to the property” including the demolition of existing single-storey annexes to the south of the building and the part demolition of an annex on the west of the building.

The development includes a change-of-use aspect, transitioning from a social club to a residential property once again.

There is also a plan to construct a part 2 and 3 storey extension to the east of the house. This was to facilitate 12 apartments on the site but, in approving elements of the scheme, city planners requested one of these is omitted from the final development.

Drumcora House is a protected structure.