Landbank in expanding Bandon on the market for €4m

A PRIME development site in Bandon previously endorsed by planners for the building of 260 homes is on the market for €4m.

Within walking distance of Bandon town, on its northwestern fringe, the c24 acre (9.63 hectare) landbank is zoned for large-scale residential development in the current Cork County Development Plan, which runs to 2028.

Brady Construction Bandon Ltd was given the go-ahead by Cork County Council in 2006 to build 256 homes, a creche, a sports pitch, an amenity walkway, recycling sites and a pumping station, and this decision was endorsed by An Bord Pleanála in 2007, following an appeal.

The 2008 Crash may or may not have impacted on the decision not to go ahead with the development at the 23.8-acre Coolfadda/Kilbrogan site, and it is now on the market, with a successful planning history. Located between a number of established housing estates, including Inis Órga, Inis Fáil, Allmans View and Cedar Mews, and with part of its boundary running along Convent Hill, it’s in a part of the town that’s currently in the process of expanding, say selling agents Philip Horgan and Peter O’Flynn of Cushman & Wakefield.

“There’s a lot being done in the area in terms of residential,” Mr Horgan said.

Moreover Irish Water confirmed in January 2022, in response to a pre-connection enquiry from the agents, that it had the capacity to complete a connection for a housing development of 255 units.

“Irish Water said they could sustain a development of that scale,” Mr Horgan said.

The agents, who are selling the site on behalf of an Australian-based client, said it “represents an exciting opportunity for a large scale residential development”.

If planning permission was secured again for c260 units, that would equate to approximately €15,000 per stand (per unit), Mr Horgan said.

Initial market signs are good, the agents said, following the launch of the site, “We’re seeing plenty of interest, a number of enquiries from housing developers, from the Cork area and a couple from outside of Cork too,” Mr Horgan said.

He said access ot the site “should be fine”.

The agents guide price is for offers in excess of €4m.

Bandon, 25km south west of Cork City on the N21, is close to several major employment hubs including pharma multinationals Lilly and MSD Brinny. Other large employers are ABP Food Group Bandon Co-op and Bandon Mart.

The town, with a population of 6,500, is well served by primary and secondary schools and a strong range of supermarket retail (Aldi, Lidl, Supervalu).

Bandon is an established Cork commuter town and is seen as a gateway to the wider West Cork area.

