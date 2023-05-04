Con Murphys Menswear, Cork GAA and Munster Rugby outfitters, bows out of Pana after 91 years

IT’S the end of an era for one of Cork’s oldest menswear stores as Con Murphys prepares to cease trading after 91 years in business.

Having outfitted presidents, Taoisigh, Generals (Tom Barry), Lord Mayors and sporting greats, the outlet Con Murphy opened in 1932 at 60 St Patrick’s Street will host one last sale before shutting up shop.

Con’s son Neil said there were a number of reasons behind the decision to close, key among them the retirement of shop manager Donie Walsh, whom he described as “the heartbeat of the store” and someone who was “impossible to replace”. Mr Walsh was with the business for 56 years. Another reason was the lack of interest among family members in taking over the reins.

“When you are running an independent retail business over a long period of time, you need continuity of generations. But unfortunately, none of my family are interested in retail.

“I am also coming near the age of retirement, so it is with a very heavy heart that I announce the closure of Con Murphys Menswear,” Neil said.

Neil Murphy, owner, (centre) with staff members Mick Kelly (left) and Donie Walsh, outside Con Murphy Menswear, St. Patrick's St., Cork. Picture Denis Minihane.

Neil’s own father, who had a huge interest in Cork GAA, started the business after working in the men’s outfitting trade with a company called Hobbs and Cotter. He bought the premises from Michael Roche, a jeweller next door, and built up a large customer base, helped by his own profile within the GAA (he was Muskerry delegate on the Cork County Board from 1935-1948) and his interest in greyhounds - he was a director in the Cork greyhound track when it opened in 1936.

When he opened, suits, sports jackets and overcoats were made to measure and one of his most famous customers was General Tom Barry. Mr Barry was living on St Patrick’s Street at the time and everything had to be delivered to his apartment due to security reasons, Neil says.

Picture: Larry Cummins

His father worked in the store until ill health forced his retirement in 1978, whereupon his sons, Neil’s older brothers, Brian and Des, carried on the business from the 1960's. Neil became involved in the 1990s “ensuring a smooth transition from one generation to the next”.

Official Rebel outfitters Donie Walsh, Neil Murphy and Michael Kelly of Con Murphy Menswear Picture: Larry Cummins

Known for kitting out many Cork GAA team, they even travelled to Dublin on the eve of the All Ireland with all the formal wear for the playing panel and county board for post-match celebrations. “It was very much a sense of dressing the troops after battle,” Neil says.

They also dressed Munster Rugby when they won the Heineken Cup in 2006 and 2008.

Munster rugby players Liffimi Mafi, Rua Tipoki and John O'Sullivan at Con Murphy Menswear where they were measured for shirts by Donie Walsh Picture: Des Barry

While the Con Murphy name is set to leave St Patrick Street forever, there are plans for a new store, pending renovations of the premises, which will continue selling Plus Size men's clothing, under new management. The new venture will be run by Michael Kelly, who has 48 years service at Con Murphys.

“Our general menswear business will be transferred to our great neighbour and friends, Tom Murphy Menswear, Neil said, adding that their retirement sale, which starts on Friday “will be the sale to end all sales” Neil said it had been a privilege to serve the people of Cork over the years, who had been more than supportive.

“They are more than just customers, they are our friends,” he said.

Neil Murphy at the city centre suit store Picture: Larry Cummins

While menswear sees a long standing store exit the city, womenswear is set for a five day boost with fast fashion retailer Shein due to open a pop-up store on Opera Lane.

Hugely popular among teenage girls, it will run for five days, from May 13 to 17, at the outlet formerly occupied by fashion retailer Only, neighbours of Next.

Lia Dennehy of Savills, who oversaw the temporary lease arrangement, said when a similar Shein pop-up opened at Jervis Street in Dublin last year, it attracted 50,000 shoppers in just five days.

The Shein popup store on Opera Lane, Cork City, prior to its opening on May 13. Picture: Cian O'Regan.

Shein, a Chinese brand with a thriving social media profile, has been criticised for the prices of its products with questions raised about its labour practices and its environmental footprint.

Queues are predicted for the Cork pop-up.