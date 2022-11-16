Iconic Cork takeaway KC’s on sale for €2m

ONE of the country’s most-talked-about food institutions, KC’s takeaway in Douglas, Cork, is quietly up for sale, with a whopper of an asking price — the diminutive 100 sq m operation seeks a hefty €2m.
The thriving takeaway business, likely to be turning over in excess of €2m a year, is now in its third generation of Crawford family ownership and, trading under the moniker “KC & Son & Sons”, has been in the heart of Douglas village and in the bellies of Corkonians since 1958.
It comprises c 100 sq m in a narrow (c 4.5m) but deep premises, now held on 25-year lease, next to Paddy Power in the epicentre of the “old” village. It’s near the likes of Barry’s of Douglas (since 1771), numerous sit-down restaurants, drive-thrus (including a KFC and McDonalds), two shopping centres, an Aldi, libraries, and more, with turnover likely to punch well above the weight of many of its larger premised neighbours, with enviable customer loyalty.
ERA Downey McCarthy 021 4905000; KC & Son & Sons (kcandsonandsons.com)