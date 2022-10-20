Former East Cork garden centre by Elm Tree pub on three acres selling for €750k

Site at Killahora has access options improving on its doorstep
Former East Cork garden centre by Elm Tree pub on three acres selling for €750k

Site at Killahora Glounthaune for sale via Cushman & Wakefield Cork

Thu, 20 Oct, 2022 - 12:00
Tommy Barker reports

A FORMER East Cork garden centre on three acres by the N25 and the Glounthaune rail station could be primed for further growth for adjacent commercial users, or find some new purpose as it comes for sale with a  €700/750,000 AMV.

Listed with agents Peter O'Flynn and Philip Horgan of Cushman  & Wakefield is a 3.25 acre holding directly behind the substantial and landmark Elm Tree bar and restaurant. It last served as a garden centre but business there stopped a number of years ago

Also on the doorstep of the serviced Killahora site with 2,800 sq ft commercial building in a portion are the new Green walk and cycleway route connecting East Cork to the city, from Bury's Bridge to Carrigtwohill, with the commuter rail station at Glounthaune  close too.

Fresh growth?
Fresh growth?

The agents say the site which is zoned Metropolitan Greenbelt "certainly is one that will interest many uses/occupiers. It would suit many commercial and residential uses, subject to planning, but is also suitable to independent business looking for a quality location in East Cork."

They note the proximity of new housing, to the west, and other commercial neighbours such as Goldcrop, AOC Commercials and the IDA's Business and Technology Park with key occupiers there including  Stryker and Gilead Science.

It's two kms from Glounthaune and three from Carrigtwohill, with the Dunkettle interchange and Little Island industrial parks also close.

DETAISL: Cushman & Wakefield 021-4275454

 

More in this section

North Face is the new face on "Pana" as Frasers fits out Mahon Point North Face is the new face on "Pana" as Frasers fits out Mahon Point
O’Flynn Group confirms ‘having a look’ at for-sale Debenhams in Cork O’Flynn Group confirms ‘having a look’ at for-sale Debenhams in Cork
Killarney €1.5m former convent can play key role for top tourist town's accommodation offer Killarney €1.5m former convent can play key role for top tourist town's accommodation offer
<p>Gilberts, Pearse Square, Cobh</p>

Well-known Cobh bistro returns to market after pandemic hiatus for €1.2m

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.27 s