Hook up with Tinder date - sorry, 'tender' - date  being brought to Beara for lodge, land, glamping pods and function room at €3.5m Berehaven Lodge

WITH all of the multi-million euro property action right now at West Cork's Castltownbere, the owners of the Berehaven Lodge holiday complex have decided to bring a hoped-for sale to a conclusion, via a tender date for disposal.
The complex, with 15 three-bed self-catering units, one one-bed one, a bar/restaurant function room, plus planning for ten glamping pods, all on ten waterfront acres with service building/laundry, pontoon, small beach, and even a helicopter pad, is to be sold by tender by October 7, having had a €3.5m price guide with selling agent Dominic Daly.
The move comes after the sale of Dunboy Castle after years as a stalled project, purchased by Paddy McKillen Jnr and set to be operated by his Press Up Entertainment Group.
Dunboy had been several years on the market with a €2.5m guide, and saw over €45m invested in the mid 2000s when it was to be operated as a six-star resort, linked to the history of the Puxley family and Puxley mansion.
Also sold locally recently was a private 4,000 sq ft modern water fronting home, Ottebank, showing at €2.21m on the Price Register.l
It had carried price tags of €4m, €2m and €1.6m at various times, and was a number of years on the market with several agents.
Earlier this year, the proposed sale of the 16-bed Beara Coast Hotel on 1.14 hectares in the seaport and fishing nexus was reported in these pages, at a guide of €1.5 million.
Details: Dominic Daly 021-4277399