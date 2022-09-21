Hook up with Tinder date - sorry, 'tender' - date  being brought to Beara for lodge, land, glamping pods and function room at €3.5m Berehaven Lodge

WITH all of the multi-million euro property action right now at West Cork's Castltownbere, the owners of the Berehaven Lodge holiday complex have decided to bring a hoped-for sale to a conclusion, via a tender date for disposal.

The complex, with 15 three-bed self-catering units, one one-bed one, a bar/restaurant function room, plus planning for ten glamping pods, all on ten waterfront acres with service building/laundry, pontoon, small beach, and even a helicopter pad, is to be sold by tender by October 7, having had a €3.5m price guide with selling agent Dominic Daly.