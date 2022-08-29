Clear interest as Cape  island hostel hits the West Cork market for €150k

Big interest in remote hostel due to price guide, but serious work needed after sea water damage
Cape Clear's former An Óige  Hostel needs serious work, reflected in the low asking price

Mon, 29 Aug, 2022 - 12:00
Catherine Shanahan

A HOSTEL eight miles off the West Cork coast on the island of Cape Clear, with stunning Atlantic views and the potential for redevelopment is on the market for €150,000.

Cape Clear Hostel, which had operated successfully as part of the Irish Youth Hostel Association's An Óige franchise prior to the pandemic, extends to 5,000 sq ft (465 sq m) and is set on one acre in the South Harbour, not far from where the ferry comes in.

The seven-bedroom property with kitchen, toilets/showers and a reception room, as well as private accommodation, which includes two bedrooms, a bathroom, kitchen and living room, is generating strong interest, according to selling agent Sean Carmody of Charles McCarthy Auctioneers.

He says it's both local and from Cork City, where one party is interested in investing with a view to doing it up. Inquiries have also been made about the possibility of accommodating refugees there, similar to a provision at a hotel on Sherkin Island, it's understood.

Mr Carmody says it is in need of "extensive renovation and repair" but it's "in a super location, right next to the water". 

It ceased hosting guests in 2019, after water damage during a particularly treacherous Atlantic storm.

Cape Clear is serviced by a regular daily passenger ferry from Baltimore village, and seasonally, from Schull.  The agents McCarthys say the property "would be suitable to a wide range of uses, such as a guesthouse, a treatment centre, or other commercial uses".

Details: Charles McCarthy Auctioneers, 028-21533, or email: maeve@charlesmccarthy.com

