Get on your bike for greenfield Waterford Greenway tourism site

FIVE years into its development cycle, Waterford’s acclaimed Greenway is continuing to expand and invest: now, a site for a tourism accommodation venture/aparthotel, next door to a public park in start/end point Dungarvan, has come up for sale.

For sale at Fairlane, by Dungarvan’s Linear Park where new cycle training facilities are in train, is a greenfield site of almost three acres, off the main N25 thru’ road and fringed on the other side by John Treacy Road.

Selling agent is Brian Gleeson, who pins a €695,000 AMV to the 2.94 acre site at Fairlane, next door to a Lidl, and with an Aldi also nearby, whilst a new ‘learn to cycle’ training facility next to a playground, feeding ‘fresh young legs’ into West Waterford’s acclaimed 46km cycle and walking Greenway opened last year.

A family enjoys the scenery at Knock near Clonea, Dungarvan, on the stunning Waterford Greenway which stretches from Waterford City all the way down to Dungarvan.

The site is within a short walk of the centre of Dungarvan and the start of the official greenway leading to Waterford, which started five years ago in March 2017, exactly 50 years after the last train ran on this ex-rail coastal route to Waterford city.

Further extensions and spurs are planned, as well as further expansion from Waterford city to New Ross, while the impact on West Waterford and entire Deise region has been enormous, especially during the past two years of Irish staycations.

Auctioneer Brian Gleeson said this site sale, being pitched for tourism accommodation primarily and with such use favoured by Waterford City and County Council is “an excellent opportunity for a discerning buyer to be part of an exciting experience in the ‘Home of the Greenway’,” he says, Details: Gleeson Property 058-44200