Top-class Munster eaterie and guest house, Aherne's Seafood Restaurant of Youghal,  is a €2m catch

Coming to market after being run by three generations of the Fitzgibbon family is the thriving business on North Main St in the East Cork town by the River Blackwater and Cork-Waterford border.
The Ahernes passed the business to their daughter Betty, who married a Dubliner and Irish Army officer, Captain Gerry Fitzgibbon. The army link continued when their son Johnny also enlisted, making the same captain rank for a period before retiring early from the service, to take on serving the public more directly with his wife Gaye, and brother David and his wife Katie.
They added the accommodation suites on an expanded site in the early 1990s, to a mansard roof design by architect Dominic O’Flynn, with a country house interior design and done by builder Jim Davis. The property has a C2 BER, an adjacent site with parking, glasshouse, and herb beds, and has scope to add up to 10 further bedrooms, says auctioneer Dominic Daly.
Highly rated by a number of guide books and winning many awards over three decades, the restaurant and townhouse luxury accommodation business with 14 large en suite bedrooms plus owners’ apartment is part of Ireland’s elite Blue Book network of country houses, manors, and top restaurants. The Blue Book’s voucher scheme is a key element of Ahernes’ strong turnover figures, the family says.
The family say Youghal has continued to bounce back, with things like the Ironman giving the town extra profile and energy, and the success of the Waterford Greenway over the county border in Dungarvan has had an impact on their trade. They predict that the East Cork Greenway, along the old Cork-Youghal rail line, will boost Youghal’s profile and businesses in tandem.
Other patrons down the decades included political leaders, entertainment figures from Ireland and abroad, sporting legends from GAA, rugby, and horse racing — but names are not willingly disclosed by the discreet hosts and “some had to be put to bed after a good night’s visit.”
DETAILS: Dominic Daly, 021-4277399