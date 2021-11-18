Activist campaigner Joanne O’Riordan swayed all that she surveyed at SCSI annual event

VIRTUAL events such as peer-to-peer online link-ups may have helped the membership of Ireland's largest construction, land and property professional body the Society of Chartered Surveyors (SCSI) keep the show on the road during Covid-19, but at least almost 100 of them were able to swap Teams and Zoom cameras for a welcome, face-to-face annual dinner last week.

After a pandemic-induced hiatus last year, a select number of the 5,000-member strong SCSI regrouped for a Black Tie social event, observing social distancing guidelines: guest speaker the inspirational Joanne O'Riordan, sports journalist, disability campaigner and graduate in criminology quipped that now that she has a brother working in the Department of Housing her invite on the night might be fortuitous.