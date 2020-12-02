Cork's Rochestown on track for new greenway link, and old rail station cafe-restaurant conveersion

PLANS for a new Cork greenway link, and a chi-chi cafe restaurant venue similar to that at Blackrock Observatory, are coming down the track at Cork's Rochestown, in parallel and unrelated developments by Cork City Council, and by a private developer.

Public consultation plans have just recently been released by the council for options to link and upgrade the super-successful Mahon/Blackrock and Rochestown-Passage West amenity cycle and walk routes. They pivot around a key stretch on the Rochestown Road, and the former compact train station and ticket office by the Rochestown Inn, which ceased operations in 1932.

Among the options is a boardwalk from around Harty's Quay to Hop Island, between existing houses and the waters of Mahon Estuary.

Separately, but possibly in tandem timewise, plans for a cafe-restaurant at the Rochestown train and tram station and surviving platform are being progressed by architects, for a private investor/developer who bought it two years ago from Cohalan Downing.

The same agents also sold the Rochestown Inn back around 2016 when it had a €575,000 AMV, which is now being rebuilt in a project involving local businessman John Sweeney. Mr Sweeney acted on previous plans by one-time Rochestown Inn owner/operator Gary O'Donovan for the redevelopment of the 130-year old former coaching inn as a 3,000 ft bar/restaurant. It adjoins the hugely successful and busy food and baking emporium Cinnamon Cottage.

Well-placed sources indicate the new cafe plans are to work with the existing Victorian brick-faced rail building and platform and to extend along the platform in a contemporary take on the original rail vernacular.

An experienced operator has been provisionally identified, with counties Cork and Kerry food and hospitality/restaurant links and who operates a number of successful and expanding premises.

Comparable cafe-restaurant models may include the likes of the destination venue at the Observatory and Blackrock Castle, on the Marina/Blackrock/Mahon/Passage West and Monkstown amenity walks, or that at Good Things Deli and cafe at Nano Nagle Place in the city centre.

The already popular harbour-fronting routes have surged further in use and appreciation during Covid-19 and lockdown months, and use by runners, walkers, and cyclists is only expected to continue to grow.

Meanwhile, Cork City Council has released its hoped-for two-year timeline proposal for the Passage Railway Greenway Phase 11, up to 2020, which will include public consultation, land acquisitions, addressing environmental concerns, and the probability of an oral hearing.

