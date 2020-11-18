Old 'Sunbeam' textiles workers' cottages in Cork city set for new building fabric

A CHANCE to knock and rebuild 18 terraced homes once associated with workers in the Sunbeam Wolsey textile plant which had roots going back to the 19th century, has cropped up in Cork City’s Blackpool suburb.

Listed for sale is a site tucked away off the Red Forge Road, by the Blackpool Shopping Centre complex, and close to the last remaining buildings of the Sunbeam plant, where work finally wound up in 1995.

At peak, Sunbeam Wolsey Blackpool employed many thousands — the Apple Inc of its day. Millfield Cottages is typical of much of the accommodation built in terraces around Blackpool and the Commons Road, and have been subject to several plans for replacement, dating back to 2007.

The site is associated with the Love family and a company Barcrest, while the Loves' Shipton Group developed the Blackpool Shopping Centre, Retail Park, and Heron’s Gate apartments in the early to mid-2000s.

It is for sale with full planning granted last year for 18 new-builds, once the existing 18 Millfield Cottages are pulled down.

“They’re just too far gone to renovate", says estate agent Malcolm Tyrrell of Cohalan Downing, who expects them to sell for c €40,000 per ‘stand’ or up to €750,000. He is seeking offers by tender, by December 14.

Interest can be expected from builders, developers and housing associations.

Location is 4kms north of the city centre, near the North Ring Road, Blackpool Shopping Centre, Blackpool Retail and Office Park, and Northpoint Business Park.

Meanwhile, the same agents are under offer at another residential development site across the city at Scart Cross, above Donnybrook, where a site with FPP for six detached 180 sq m dormer bungalows is for sale, with a c €500,000 price expectation.

