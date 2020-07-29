Franc says 'Yes to the address' with purchase of  Rosscarbery convent

The high-profile presenter and event planner has bought the former Mercy Convent building, but has yet to reveal his plans for the property
Mercy Convent building Rosscarbery, Co Cork, which was offered for sale last year, with the secondary school visible on the right.

Wednesday, July 29, 2020 - 20:07 PM
Tommy Barker

TV presenter and weddings and function organiser Peter 'Franc' Kelly has said 'Yes to the address' — he's just taken ownership of a former convent building, in one of the most scenic village settings in Ireland, in West Cork's Rosscarbery.

Wedding guru Franc aka Peter Kelly. Picture: Clare Keogh
It's understood he acquired it from estate agents Hodnett Forde for a sub-€450,000 figure, in a protracted deal, first agreed in late summer 2019, after North Cork-based Mr Kelly sold a holiday home in Courtmacsherry.

Mr Kelly, aka Weddings by Franc, has yet to outline what he plans to use the extensive three-storey property for, said to have been designed not by an architect but by Mother M  De Sales Dooner, and built post-1894 for £4,5000.

Substantial in size, with a number of bedrooms and sea views over the lagoon to the Warren Strand, the property is likely to need upgrades, and has a number of distinguishing architectural features, including pitch pine timbers, and stained glass windows.

Kayleigh De Jong on ‘Say Yes To The Dress’ with wedding planner ‘Franc’.
Hodnett Forde's John Hodnett wsid "it's one of the finest period buildings in West Cork."

Details: Hodnett Forde 023-8833367

Redevelopment of Cork's Kino arts venue is granted planning permission

