Franc says 'Yes to the address' with purchase of  Rosscarbery convent

TV presenter and weddings and function organiser Peter 'Franc' Kelly has said 'Yes to the address' — he's just taken ownership of a former convent building, in one of the most scenic village settings in Ireland, in West Cork's Rosscarbery.
It's understood he acquired it from estate agents Hodnett Forde for a sub-€450,000 figure, in a protracted deal, first agreed in late summer 2019, after North Cork-based Mr Kelly sold a holiday home in Courtmacsherry.
Mr Kelly, aka Weddings by Franc, has yet to outline what he plans to use the extensive three-storey property for, said to have been designed not by an architect but by Mother M De Sales Dooner, and built post-1894 for £4,5000.
Substantial in size, with a number of bedrooms and sea views over the lagoon to the Warren Strand, the property is likely to need upgrades, and has a number of distinguishing architectural features, including pitch pine timbers, and stained glass windows.
Hodnett Forde's John Hodnett wsid "it's one of the finest period buildings in West Cork."
Details: Hodnett Forde 023-8833367