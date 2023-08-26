Letters to the Editor: MacSwiney's legacy must not be tarnished

Re Mick Clifford's MacSwiney’s Legacy, stolen by Sinn Féin. My blood ran cold when I read this headline, however, the text’s response to the headline is based on fact and tells the truth. Mick Clifford is a journalist with integrity and intelligence with a deep sense of public service.
The sheer brazen antics of the latter-day Sinn Féin party to seek to link themselves to the “legacy” of the noble MacSwiney makes the blood run cold.
Do they think that we are fools or could it be that they are fooling themselves? The grave of Terence MacSwiney in the Republican plot in St Finbarr’s Cemetery is held with the utmost respect by the people of Cork. Any attempt by Sinn Féin or any other political party to use that grave for sordid political advantage will be held with fury in this city. Shame on you Sinn Féin, you owe us an apology.
Terence MacSwiney had a unique pedigree. An ardent separatist, he was active at the heart of the Irish cultural revival at the beginning of the 20th century. He was a founder of the Cork Celtic Literary Society and wrote very thoughtful articles for its journal. He also wrote plays for the Cork Dramatic Society which he founded with Daniel Corkery.
He was in essence a scholar, an idealist, a poet, and a true patriot. He was not a military man. He never sent anybody out to kill or lose their own lives in the process but when the time came he sacrificed his own life. Cast into Brixton Prison, he began his hunger strike lasting 74 days.
The nobility of his sacrifice and the duration of his excruciating suffering stirred the conscience of the civilised world. Interest and sympathy grew with every passing day. Thousands petitioned and King George himself argued for his release. Newspapers debated what ought to be done. What could drive a man of his calibre and character, a loving husband and father, a gentle and sensitive thinker to such a desperate deed?
He died on the evening of October 25.
Newspapers throughout the entire world carried the story of his death and many respected editorials began to condemn the actions of the British government and began to question the conduct of the war in Ireland.
There was confusion in the war office but the people spoke. The Bishop of Southwark defied government orders and allowed the body of MacSwiney to lie in state in Southward Cathedral. Thousands filed past his coffin in respectful silence.
This was a profound moment in Irish history. Try to imagine the scene, the martyred Lord Mayor of Cork lying in state in all his nobility and dignity in the heart of London — the nerve centre of the Empire and the Empire beginning to feel the death rattle in its own throat.
The words of MacSwiney in City Hall Cork in his inauguration as Lord Mayor, less than seven months previously were about to be realised: “It is not those who inflict the most but those who suffer the most will conquer.”
The people of England lined the streets of London in respectful silence as the cortege passed by on his lonely journey home to Cork. Memorial services were held in cities all over the World. The great Opera House in Milan closed its doors and the house went dark in honour of his awesome sacrifice.
The British government was forced to concede that the war in Ireland was one war it was not going to win. Despite a few more atrocities on the part of the British army in Ireland, like the reckless burning of Cork, the War of Independence was now coming to an end. The British government began to sue for a truce. On July 11, 1921, the truce was agreed.
The War of Independence was over, but the influence of MacSwiney lived on.
His writings, published in book form, had a strong influence on the Indian campaign for freedom. Gandhi always spoke of that.
This is only a brief resume of his legacy others with more energy and knowledge than I should interrogate it more thoroughly.
We owe that much to the next generation as Mick Clifford so powerfully puts it “the only way to highlight fraud is with facts”. Edmund Burke put it differently when he wrote: “The only way for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing”.
We must not allow any group to tarnish the legacy of MacSwiney.