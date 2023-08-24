Letters to the Editor: Garda lethal force policy could lead to dire results

The deployment of armed gardaí, along with dog, mounted, and traffic units, shows a strategy of policing more akin to what we see in South American countries like Brazil or Ecuador.

We know that armed strategies by police in general do not get the desired results but create a lethal force policy that could have dire consequences for the public and police alike.

What would be sufficient is extra mobile, foot, and rapid response public order units to reduce the issues of anti-social behaviour and on-street assaults.

Throwing money at a problem for a limited period, without ensuring effective outcomes that can be maintained, is a disastrous approach.

The Garda Commissioner and his senior managers would be well-minded that we are policing the streets of Dublin where feral groups of youths and adults are running amok.

Those groups of antisocial ingrates can be dealt with by blanket zero-tolerance policing, backed up by an effective court system that will punish miscreants involved in serious assaults and antisocial behaviour, with proper, effective sentencing or strict supervised community service orders on completion of sentencing.

Give foot patrol and public order units the necessary equipment, like Tasers, to deal with persons engaged in violent assaults who are carrying weapons like knives or other dangerous implements, that could cause injuries.

Armed response units should only be deployed as a last resort where there is an armed direct threat to the public, to unarmed gardaí, or in a hostage-type situation.

This deployment of resources in this instance is, I believe, overkill and could backfire on senior Garda managers spectacularly.

Christy Galligan (retd Garda sergeant)

Letterkenny

Co Donegal

Time needed to talk on referendum

In March of this year, the Government announced a historic referendum to amend the Constitution in line with the recommendations of the Citizens’ Assembly on Gender Equality. It was recommended to remove the limits on women’s role, to value and recognise care in the home and the wider community, and to protect all families equally. We believe this referendum represents a unique opportunity to ensure the Constitution respects and reflects the diversity of the people and families of Ireland today.

In the referendum timeline published by the Government, wording was expected by mid-May. This deadline has passed. Without knowing the exact wording, it will be increasingly difficult to build a civil society response. This is unfair to the families and communities directly impacted and to the Irish people who need time to discuss these core issues.

We hope the delay does not signal a Government backtrack from the recommendations of the Citizens’ Assembly and the Joint Oireachtas Committee; specifically, removing the outmoded reference to ‘women in the home’; the recognition of the importance of care; and a more inclusive definition of family that protects all families.

We are seeking your urgent clarification from an Taoiseach Leo Varadkar on when the referendum wording will be published.

It is critical that the Irish public have sufficient time to have a national conversation on these important issues for Irish society. We have an opportunity now more than ever to make Ireland a more inclusive and caring place to live.

Orla O’Connor, National Women’s Council of Ireland

Damien Peelo, Treoir

Catherine Cox, Family Carers Ireland

Karen Kiernan, One Family

Ethel Buckley, SIPTU

Medical cover for enlisted personnel

The article — ‘No State medical cover for enlisted personnel’ ( Irish Examiner, August 22) — on the Defence Forces medical supports, can only bring shame and disbelief to those that have served, and miscomprehension as to the safety of those who now serve.

The Department of Defence spokesperson said the military authorities were in the process of making necessary arrangements in terms of expanding the referral and sanction system for medical care to ensure roll-out to all ranks as expeditiously as possible. That statement implies that our service personnel are without medical care even though their profession puts them in harm's way and open to a range of blunt-force trauma.

Using the term military authorities must not shift blame to service commanders. The decision to wind down the old military hospital system was taken by the civilian side only, many years ago. They stripped out many supports describing some as anachronistic, however, they omitted immediate alternatives preferring a deferring roll-out system. We are where we are, we must not wait until there is blood on the ground, or provide our own bandages.

John Jordan (Commander retd)

Cloyne

Co Cork

Providing arms training to Ukraine

The recently disclosed Government decision to direct Irish Defence Forces personnel to provide arms training to the Ukrainian armed forces, if it comes to fruition, will constitute an incontrovertible breach of neutrality. Nor can it be doubted that the decision was intended to remain secret, given that no mention of arms training has featured in Government statements to date. Conveniently, the secret was leaked during the Dáil summer recess.

If the arms training goes ahead, no longer can the Government claim to be providing purely humanitarian and non-lethal support to Ukraine. No longer will it be able to uphold the claim Ireland is “militarily but not politically neutral”.

Given the seriousness of what’s being proposed, the Dáil must be recalled from its nine-week summer recess to debate this issue. Friday would be an opportune time, as on that day the Dáil is due to host 200 US politicians and legislators. Far better to reopen the Dáil to our elected representatives so they can debate the most serious threat to Irish neutrality since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Dominic Carroll

Cork Neutrality League

Ardfield

Co Cork

Jeopardising Irish military neutrality

Last week, as a result of queries from journalists, it was discovered that the Irish army has moved from providing ‘non-lethal’ aid to training Ukrainian military recruits in basic weapons and advanced marksmanship skills.

It is clear the Government never intended to volunteer this information. In defence of this unannounced shift in policy, Government TDs have claimed weapons training of an army at war does not contravene Irish military neutrality. This is a staggering assertion and, in any dictionary, gaslighting of the most egregious sort. War is peace, slavery is freedom, etc.

Providing weapons training to an army at war cannot be squared with military neutrality. This State, without any consultation with the people, has taken on a military role in the Ukraine/Russia conflict.

The continuing use of Shannon Airport by the US military was already contradicting Ireland’s widely supported policy of neutrality, but we have now entered even more dangerous territory.

Fintan Lane

Lucan

Co Dublin

A thorny issue

Who would have thought that the Rose of Tralee could prove to be such a thorny issue?

Aileen Hooper

Stoneybatter

Dublin 7