Letters to the Editor: Doubts over our ability to meet rising tide in fish sector 

The following is in response to the excellent article you published on the fishing industry this week.

My name is Mike and I’m a fisherman from Castletownbere. I started fishing in 1996 and, at that time, the local fleet was going through a transition between older timber boats and newly-built steel boats.

At this time the fleet was somewhat declining as maybe two older trawlers had combined their licences to make way for one larger, more modern one and this was seen in a positive light by my generation as newer more modern vessels would mean more prosperity. However, I’m afraid our hopes were short-lived.

In the experience of older generations, the fishing always went through peaks and troughs, with good times filtering out as sessions passed over.

But now it seems when peaks emerge they are hit on several fronts — some are on an international level that are out of our control but it seems most are on a European and national level and come in the form of political bureaucracy.

In just 20 years I have come to skippering fishing boats and, for the most part, I have enjoyed it, but I’m afraid of late I am beginning to have doubts about the future of my career.

In a short space of time, our industry has been overwhelmed with restrictions, quotas, and red tape, a certain amount is acceptable in any industry where one negative turn will lead to a positive outcome, but it seems the fishing has come to point where it can’t take any more.

Without a level playing field with our European counterparts in terms of quota allocation and funding it will be hard to see a way out of what seems to be beyond the point of no return!

One of the trawler protests of recent years when boats gathered outside the Convention Centre in Dublin to protest over the depletion of the fleet. File picture: Niall Carson/PA

It is no secret that in other European countries, the fishing sector is well preserved and defended even in the toughest of times.

This became very apparent just this last week to a group of Irish fishermen who were fishing tuna in the Bay of Biscay and decided to deliver their catch to auction in the port of Ondarroa in the Basque region.

On first entering the port you can’t help but notice the new structure that is the state-built Auction hall at Ondarrora. With new facilities, each berth has its own access door to hall which can be contained via curtains inside to maintain temperatures to insure fish quality.

It is fitted with state-of-the-art weighing systems that are computerised for labelling and for marketing thereafter.

The town itself is built into steep and mountain-like terrain on the water's edge. This was taken into account when planning this structure, as half the building which is the lorry bay is underground and roof being integrated into the nearby street, thus using the roof of the building as an amenity for the public and visitors to the town, leaving the onlookers with a birds’ eye few of the boats landing there catch at quayside.

The port had a thriving fishing fleet with adequate quotas, therefore it had many small fish processing facilities and others such as net manufacturers, chandlers, and fabrication shops.

The town itself was a hive of activity — numerous businesses, grocery shops, restaurants and bars, all maintained well with what seemed like good trade.

It came quite apparent to us Irish fishermen that this was a town built on fishing of old but still going strong with a thriving culture and trade due to a government that is encouraging growth and nurturing its fishing sectors. Spanish fishing has its share of troubles like us all, with rising running costs of vessels and falling fish prices it’s not all roses there either, but with adequate quotas and just this week gone — the announcement of a €48.8m fuel subsidy it is bound to ease pressure on crews.

As we left the port I wondered with the steady decline in the fishing industry back at home what was in store for communities like Castletownbere and many more ports up and down the coast that are relying on fishing for revenue.

What would become of their industry, facilities and most of all, their heritage?

There is one thing clear to me and many more besides me that the small fishing port of Ondarrora will be on the map for a long time yet!

Michael Harrington, Castletownbere, Co Cork

Put in its place I was very interested in the views of Dara Ó Cinnéide in his interview with John Fogarty, in respect to changes to enhance the standard of Gaelic football. As someone who played 13-a-side college football in Brendan’s Killarney in the company of former greats like Pat Spillane and the late Paidí O Sé, I concur with the opinion of Dara. This makes perfect sense when you consider the massive increase in the fitness levels of players over the years. It would make for a much more open brand of football and create more opportunities to score goals. The centre-back would be the key player in protecting the gap in front of goal. With four players less on the field, it would create more openings and encourage kicking the ball more. Perhaps also, increasing the number of substitutes to possibly eight might be worthy of consideration. Passing the ball back to the goalie should not be allowed and it should be compulsory for kick-outs to be kicked beyond the 45. These few changes would go a long way in restoring Gaelic football to its standing as one of the great field sports in the world. Michael Ferriter, Castlegregory, Co Kerry

Toxic effects are a tough pill to swallow

You are to be commended for your many recent articles regarding alcohol’s toxic, societal damage.

The extraordinary influence of big alcohol combined with the massive consumer demand makes efforts of public and private health very challenging.

We must debunk the myths about alcohol, among them that it is an effective anesthetic for past, present, and future pain. Stock picture: Yui Mok/PA

The delusions of it being a de-stress drug or a food enhancer must be clearly debunked.

So too, any notions that this addictive drug is a useful social lubricant, a deserved reward or celebration. And most damaging of all is the belief that it is an effective anesthetic for past, present, and future pain.

Perhaps some progress has been made, the jury is out. If not, millions have been squandered.

What frontline interventions are being undertaken in health, education, and justice settings?

Where is the widespread broadcasting of a simple definition of what constitutes problem drinking and alcoholism?

When are we going to see campaigns affirming non-drinkers to the level of those promoting the “happy clappy” ones of the alcohol industry?

Where is the provision for a substantial fund being made available by the producers, promoters, and providers of alcohol to help deal with the negative side effects of their product through independent education and treatment?

Indeed, current industry advertisements might be required to state that alcohol is not a prerequisite to having a good time.

They could also display some real unsavoury images as part of the truth about alcohol and in the interest of balance.

Gerry Hickey, Administrator, Alcohol Response, Dublin 2

Commissioner ballot is a last resort While Commissioner Drew Harris is not concerned about the “No Confidence” ballot by the membership of the Garda Representative Association (GRA), and has the backing of the Minister for Justice Helen McEntee and the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, there is serious public and garda disquiet at this turn of events. That it is, as a last resort, that the GRA has decided on this ballot, because of a myriad of problems facing frontline members, which have been well aired and documented, the fact that the Commissioner and his senior staff have failed to take these concerns into account, or dismissed nonchalantly, shows an abject failure in industrial relations and a breakdown in trust by this Garda Commissioner and his team. No amount of arrests or traffic stops for a limited period, or a large once-off injection of cash will fool the public. We know from bitter experience that it is only when assaults on tourists or visitors become a national or international media sensation or outcry that the Government and senior garda management finally decide to take action. In doing so they try to divert public or frontline opinion from the real problems facing our Garda force. The time for talking is over. Only public opinion and action will save the force from external and internal interference and mismanagement. Elections on the horizon will focus minds at a political level for those who seek another term in office. Photoshoots may assuage their own consciences with that feelgood factor but the reality on the ground for frontline and public alike is much different. Christy Galligan, (Retired garda sergeant), Letterkenny, Co Donegal