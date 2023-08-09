Letters to the Editor: Time to change the Garda leadership

Reading newspaper articles, listening to discussions on the radio, or even looking at app messages, the minister for justice and the Taoiseach are in denial, or sticking their heads in the sand, when it comes to issues concerning the trials and tribulations within the Garda force.

The recent no-confidence motion, to be put to frontline Garda members, the issue of rosters, nepotism, Garda recruitment and retention, a failed policing model — to name but a few — have all the hallmarks of a Government and senior Garda management utterly failing in their duties and responsibilities, not just to frontline gardaí, but to the nation as a whole.

This Government and especially Fine Gael would be well-minded come the next local, general or European elections that gardaí, both serving and retired, and their families, carry a lot of votes that could see a major shift from the ‘law and order party’ to other parties willing to support them and the public in a more robust form of community-led policing with a zero-tolerance approach. Remove the obstacles that shackle the force from doing their jobs.

No garda joined to sit behind a desk, they joined because they want to serve the public and to be seen serving the public.

There are some within the force, for a myriad of reasons, who prefer to be in an office away from frontline duties, not having to fear for their lives or put themselves at risk. Promotion comes quicker when you don’t have an avalanche of complaints made against you.

The recent attacks on gardaí and the public have shown that Garda management under this Commissioner has lost touch with, not only the frontline gardaí but the public.

No amount of managerial speak, promoting a policing model or an outdated roster, which no longer meets the needs or requirements of the public or gardaí, will or should be tolerated.

What was to be a new era of policing under outside management has now become a full-on catastrophe.

If a team loses confidence in its coach and even its board then it’s time to replace and renew.

Christy Galligan (retired Garda Sgt)

Letterkenny

Co Donegal

€10m for Pass is bargain of century

Elaine Loughlin correctly points out that buying the Conor Pass would be a “priceless move” by the State (August 4) but Leo Varadkar disagrees. He thinks a measly €10m is too much. At a time when we keep hearing of record tax takes, €7142 an acre is not a “reasonable price”.

Every Examiner reader is aware that property prices have gone ballistic in the last few years. No one can accuse the vendor of being greedy. In fact, I’m sure many Examiner readers would think it is the bargain of the century.

It's galling to think the present Taoiseach trumpeted that Anglo Irish Bank was “not going to get another cent of our money” during the 2011 election campaign!

Michael O Flynn

Friars Walk

Cork

Up for camogie

Having watched the commentary and analysis of the camogie finals last Sunday in Croke Park, I find it very disappointing that RTÉ does not have an Up for the Match programme prior to the camogie and ladies Gaelic football finals, as they do for the men.

With so many counties involved every year, it is a great opportunity to showcase the game, its mentors, entertainers, and talent within those counties.

Hannah Cotter

Clonakilty

Former Cork camogie player

Trump lays into US ladies soccer team

The loss by the American women’s soccer team was unexpected and disappointing for the players, coaches, and supporters, but it wasn’t the end of the world.

As a coach of numerous school sporting teams, including soccer, my main message was always: “Do your best, play fair and you can walk off with your head held high.” Winning wasn’t the most important part although it was good.

Former US president Trump, however, saw the result as indicating that “The USA is going to Hell!!!” and then included some inappropriate and incorrect comments about President Biden.

There must be better ways of determining a country’s standards, including health access, economics, educational outcomes, crime statistics, and even as they do in Bhutan, the citizens’ happiness index.

America should focus on the number of innocent people shot rather than the number of goals shot.

Now it’s time to cheer for the Australian women’s soccer team.

Dennis Fitzgerald

Melbourne

Australia

Guest appearances are very necessary

A TV or radio programme without guests would be hardly worth tuning into. Ryan Tubridy, Claire Byrne, etc. would become extremely boring after about week, or less, without guests. The guests were hardly paid a fortune, based on the figures published. I think RTÉ did extremely well to get away with paying such Mickey Mouse appearance monies.

Aidan O’Hara

Marshalstown

Wexford

Tánaiste thinks he is man for every job

Micheál Martin says he will lead Fianna Fáil into the next general election, after being asked if his eyes were on a bigger job in Europe.

How nice of him to keep us up to date on his personal thoughts and ambitions.

When he became Taoiseach he assured us it was always his ambition to achieve this in his life.

Micheál likes to talk about himself and his current international position. Among us all here in Cork, the old expression used to be: “He’s very big feeling, all the same.”

His latest contribution to world affairs, in which he feels very

comfortable, is to put forward as his ‘Irish’ contention that peace talks with Russia in the war with Ukraine is “not feasible at this time”.

Such utter arrogance in the governance of this country, which purports to be neutral regarding foreign wars.

There was, up to the recent past, a noble aspect to our country that we made ourselves available to promoting peace in the world.

Mr Martin sees himself as a European/world leader who is unique in his feeling that he is the right man for every job, which is the true mark of a narcissistic nature and drive.

Perhaps this penny might drop for him soon, before he goes from being an international treasure in his own head, to being a national embarrassment here at home.

Robert Sullivan

Bantry

Co Cork