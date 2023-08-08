Letters to the Editor: Navigating modern-day recruitment as a young worker

Although it may be seem like a rather implausible, and sore-loser cop-out in this world-is-your-oyster, unwaveringly loyal meritocratic era, when you actually consider all of the uncontrollable factors I’ve touched on (inflated standards and competition, nepotism, personal factors, finances, and most importantly, sheer luck), it may seem easier than you think to consider that alike any other aspect of life — relationships, health etc — careers are no more saliently controllable, stable nor just.
For good reason, Ireland’s defence has been an area of much discussion recently.
Likewise, it’s something I have put thought into, and it has become obvious to me that if Ireland wishes to be serious about our defence, this can truly manifest in only two ways, both of which are daft.
The first way is daft, not in the traditional sense, but rather as an acronym. That is to say it would be devastating, absolute, final, and terrifying, or DAFT for short.
This option is of course equipping ourselves with the ultimate deterrent; nuclear warheads. I would expect that this would garner much criticism.
What right have we, a small nation, in giving ourselves the keys to nuclear Armageddon and the total destruction of humanity and all life on Earth? There’s a strong argument in saying that no nation has the right to destroy the world, however people making that argument have been unsuccessful in winning the argument, partially on account of their opponents having nukes. It could never really be a fair fight.
The second way sounds much more daft, in the classical sense. If we look at today’s world leaders and warmongers, the phrase “male and stale” certainly comes to mind. Given this, Ireland has the capacity to utilise a unique form of leverage over this demographic.
That is of course that most of the world’s Viagra is produced in Ireland (apparently the Spire is an advertisement for it).
I have no doubt that a strategic economic sanction regarding this would take the wind out of a few men’s sails, in both the metaphorical and biblical sense. If we used this, I would go so far as to bet on world peace by the end of the week.
I don’t know if Mick O’Leary knows even less than I do about physics, but I have my suspicions.
Maybe he and other airline CEOs should do a short course in aerodynamics to acquaint themselves with the business of actually flying airplanes in cold air versus hot, and how increases in temperature requires more fuel and less weight to take off and land.
If Micko thinks that he can subvert the laws of physics by ignoring climate change, he might be better advised to quit while he’s ahead and confine himself to breeding pedigree beasts down on the farm.
SUSTAINABILITY & CLIMATE
Check out our Sustainability and Climate Change Hub where you will find the latest news, features, opinions and analysis on this topic from across the various Irish Examiner topic desks and their team of specialist writers and columnists.