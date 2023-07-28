Letters to the editor: Positive coverage to promote our language

We would like to thank the Irish Examiner for the Weekend magazine last Saturday, ‘An Ré Nua — The New Era’, 14 pages of Irish-language topics such as filmmakers Colm Bairéad and Cleona Ní Chrualaoi with An Cailín Ciúin.

Also covered were other filmmakers and actors, TG4, stories of inspiring learners of Irish, information on courses, holidays in the Gaeltacht, and summer colleges. A great bonus was a lovely cheerful full-colour poster as Gaeilge — ‘An Samhradh’ — linked to the Cúla 4 app.

It was great to read such positive coverage of Irish, to quote one of your articles: “Just two years ago Irish was listed as one of 12 European languages in danger of extinction. Today, from movies to books, to TG4 Intern’s Twitter account — our native language is having a cultural moment.”

It is important that we all do our share to hold onto and pass onto our children the only truly distinctive trait that marks Irish nationality.

We must ensure that we are not the generation to lose such a precious resource.

We should try to speak what Gaeilge we have everywhere we can, lobby politicians to provide free Irish-language classes for all, including immigrants, and demand Irish-language centres open to the public for our major cities.

Arís ár mór-bhuíochas don Irish Examiner agus a bhfoireann. Go n-éirí leo agus go mba fada buan iad.

Proinsias Ní Mhurchú, Ionad Buail Isteach na Gaeilge, Sráid Essex Thoir, BÁC 2

Limerick people: Take pride your city Now that Limerick have achieved the remarkable feat of four in a row perhaps the city (the fourth largest on this island) will now step up and assume the culture role commensurate with its size. It is surely one of our significant cities on the banks of the Shannon River. I have met too many Limerick people who seem to downplay their native city rather than take pride in its cultural history, sporting, musical talent and above all its glorious countryside set in the golden vale. Too often Limerick is overlooked and eclipsed by cities smaller in size (attractive though they are). I hope the great “gaisce” of the Limerick hurlers will inject fresh impetus into the city life launching a new era of prosperity and cultural achievement. And to end I suggest that Denis Allen’s musical tribute to the city be re-recorded altering one word: “Limerick you’re a leader.” Have confidence and pride in your city as much as you have in your hurlers. John Coughlan, Innishannon Rd, Cork

Good experience of health service

I recently broke my wrist and attended Cork University Hospital. I was happy with the care I received and the aftercare in the fracture clinic. The professionals there were efficient and kind. I chatted with a gentleman who had a plaster cast on his foot. He had it removed and I met him on his way back from physiotherapy and asked how he had got on he said he had got royal treatment. I just thought I should highlight the positive experience we both had with our health service because it always seems to be negative stories that we hear.

Mary Nolan, Cork

Vat rate of 11% will protect jobs With the government coming under increasing pressure to not change the hospitality sector Vat rate from 9% to 13.5% perhaps they should do some lateral thinking to change the rate to 11%. In the most recent budget there was a compromise increase of €12 in weekly social welfare payments and a settlement of 11% in Vat rates is now called for to protect jobs in hospitality. Jerry Daly, Tralee

‘Irish Examiner’ should investigate RTÉ

The RTÉ payments affair surely needs something akin to a Woodward-Bernstein axis of forensics at this stage to lay bare the quintessential nods and nuances pertaining.

To date it’s clearly evident that all parties to the scandal have at least some degree of culpability, some much more than others of course. The question of how the ‘secret’ sequence of contract manipulations was sparked in the first instance is the key.

Who greedily prompted the ‘sidebar deal’? Who then witheringly acquiesced and who then shamefully covered up? A true triad of ‘not-so’ imponderables, but all required to be identified, exposed and graded as per culpability calibration.

The Irish Examiner would seem to have a few very able and experienced journos who would well qualify for such a Woodward-Bernstein assignment. A Mick Clifford-Paul Hosford axis, for instance, could do the illuminating/liberating trick to deliver us all from the festering fiasco.

Then perhaps, the relevant candidates for confessional enlightenment can openly accept their transgressions, conjure some convincing contrition, endure their penitential due and perhaps move further along the road to redemption. A likely unlikely?

Jim Cosgrove, Lismore, Co Waterford

Irish commercial TV’s origins in RTÉ Much has been said lately of the commercial television sector and how it provides an independent alternative to the public sector service run by RTÉ. Virgin Media Television is part of what used to be NTL, which was divested from UPC which used to be Cablelink which, in turn, was a rebrand of RTÉ Relays. This was spun off from RTÉ which used to be Raidió Éireann which used to be run, in the GPO, by the Department of Post and Telegraphs. So it’s pretty much the civil service. Neal O’Carroll, Glebemount, Wicklow Town