Letters to the Editor: Share the ministerial loads among TDs and MLAs

The solution to Northern Ireland and the Republic problem regarding representation could be to make every MLA and TD outside the Executive or Cabinet a junior minister of some kind with a budget and portfolio.

At present, TDs in the Republic get €107,376 every year plus expenses and all we get is a shouting match across the floor as they bark at each other. Same is true of MLAs who get £55,000 for another shouting match — of course in Northern Ireland representatives have to do nothing at all, other than collect their pay because they don’t show up for work.

It is not productive in any way and it is counterproductive to have representatives representing and getting tidy sums for either not showing up for work, or showing up for work in the Republic’s case and shouting at each other for a while the cameras are rolling and then collecting their cheques.

The answer is to give (all) TDs and MLAs a ministerial-ship and focus on a particular problem which faces people. Many ministers in the current setup have too many problems to solve with multiple roles in several departments.

We have one minister to cover the roles of environment, transport, climate and communications in the Republic. Instead we could have dedicated junior ministers, who could come from any party, to deal with each of these issues singularly.

In Northern Ireland is a similar problem, but not the same, exists with ministers with overall responsibility for finance, etc. Problem is: they become jacks of all trades and master of none.

Today our society requires more specialised treatment and concentration to deal with problems which require ongoing attention. If we look at private life, it’s very much specialised, yet the government is a crude device in its structure and does not delegate duties or responsibility well. What most MLAs or TDs do all day is line up to attack each other, rather than actually doing something about it — and having the power to do it.

This business of electing TDs or MLAs who are powerless to do anything other than make the decision makers look incompetent in order to embarrass them into doing something about it must end. Let us get the most out of our representatives and give each one of them a job to do, rather than shouting down each other party as they try to make them look incompetent so they can get into power — and be just as incompetent.

Let’s be brave enough to change our system of government and representation if it means getting a better result for the taxpayer instead of idle TDs and MLAs marking the days.

Maurice Fitzgerald, Shanbally, Co Cork

Legal grounds not necessarily ‘good’ Bernie Linnane may be correct when she states that medical practitioners have a legal right not to provide direct abortion to their patients — ‘Medics have a right to object under law’ (Irish Examiner, Letters, June 10). However, the suggested questioning of prospective consultants regarding their position on the matter, shows how precarious and vulnerable that right is becoming. The obligation on conscientious objectors to make abortion referrals, is also an indication of a gross lack of empathy and understanding toward those who hold that the direct taking of a life, born or unborn, equally amounts to a violation of the most basic human right. Unfortunately, our current direction indicates those who have no problem in principle with abortion, will continue in their endeavour to determine the moral and ethical positions of their ideological pro-life opponents, on the grounds that ‘legal’ equates to ‘good’. What happened to the promise of a plurality of views, mentioned so often in the quest to repeal the Eighth Amendment? Rory O’Donovan, Killeens, Co Cork

Legendary GAA high achievers

Three achievements that will stand the test of time that will may never be surpassed or even equalled.

Teddy McCarthy, football and hurling All-Irelands in the same year, 1990;

Des Foley of Dublin won football and hurling Railway Cup medals on the same day, St Patrick’s Day, 1962;

Christy Ring won 18 Railway Cup hurling medals from 1942 to 1963.

Today they’re pucking a ball in that big pitch in the sky. God rest them.

Dan Dineen, Ballylickey, Bantry, Co Cork

Energy suppliers’ costs still too high Over the last 16 months prices of foodstuffs, fuel, energy supplies, etc, have increased considerably. This, in turn, has put considerable pressure on me, a member of Joe Public. The Government has led us to believe they have questioned these companies. The wholesale price of gas has fallen, but nothing has been done to bring down the cost. I was getting 39% off gas and 41% off electricity. Last week I was offered 10% off both by my supplier. How can a company who made increased profits justify what appears to be a 30% increase. The Government need to open their eyes and put more pressure on these companies. Pat Harrington, via email

Freedom of Dublin

Regarding Greta Thunberg being nominated for the freedom of Dublin: Why is it that some people have had the bejaysus frightened out of them by the announcement, but would prostrate themselves before Donald Trump or the King of England if either were receiving the freedom of the city?

Some, no doubt, would rather it be given to Vlad Putin instead.

Liam Power, Dundalk, Co Louth

What next for Boris Johnson? Where to now for Boris Johnson? He does realise, doesn’t he, that he cannot be king? Peter O’Halloran, Belturbet, Co Cavan

The price of cabbage

Regarding grocery price wars: One is reminded of the man who told the assistant in the vegetable section of the supermarket that he wished to buy half a head of cabbage.

Approaching his supervisor, the assistant said, “what should I do, I have an eejit over there who wants to buy half a head of cabbage”. He then realises the customer has followed and is standing directly behind him. Thinking on his feet he adds, “luckily this gentleman is prepared to purchase the other half”.

Tom Gilsenan, Dublin 9