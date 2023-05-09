Letters to the Editor: What attracts the youth to the Church?

As a retired cleric, and after much reflection, I wonder, as my church (Roman Catholic) launches another campaign, in the wake of the visit of US President Joe Biden, to recruit male celibate youth (or not-so-young nor celibate adults) what will they be expected to preach as gospel as Roman-Catholic trained priests in the Ireland of the future which belongs entirely to a multicultural youth?

I ask this with interest about how tomorrow, Roman-collared clerics will speak/preach about resurrection, redemption, reparation, confession of sin, death, sex, and gender, and the need for Jesus, who was homeless, exiled, hungry, and crucified on a Friday called good in their Rome published liturgical books. Will it make any sense?

Maybe some Rome-appointed scholar/eccleastic — medieval clad, celibate, white and male might give me a for-instance (notwithstanding Joe Biden’s recent warm welcome to West of Ireland’s Catholic shrine where he made homage to a group of first-century Palestinian Jews — two celibates and one a virgin — on an alleged previous visit on a rainy night in the month of Lughnasa 1879).

Is it best, to avoid confusion and when “advertising” that new recruits to the alone male-celibate priesthood of the Roman-centred Irish-Catholic Church that they learn to discard gospel parables, miracles and apparitions from the past and deal only with facts when preaching, praying and learning, after it all, to become, eventually, elderly pensioners, like my good self and many of its devotees?

I just wonder what today is the “joy” to attract youth to leave everything in search and sacrifice to preach an Irish-Roman Catholic gospel and its catechism of rules and prohibitions?

Very Rev Peadar O’Callaghan

Teach an tSagairt

Carrigtwohill

Co Cork

Recalling King Charles I and II

I’m neither pro- nor anti-monarchist, as in this modern age the king across the water doesn’t have any power worth talking about.

However, I feel as if — to quote Shakespeare — the “time is out of joint” when I cast my mind back to the reign of another King Charles, who reigned in the 1640s before being defeated in a civil war between the monarchy and parliament.

The Irish had fought the army of Charles I as determinedly as any of his Roundhead opponents until our lads made our peace with him and agreed instead to fight those far more zealous fellows who, it turned out, were hell-bent in killing our priests, closing down the churches, and turning Ireland into a giant slave camp, apart from aiming to ship thousands of our people to slave colonies overseas.

In my hometown of Callan, that era has a special resonance. When Cromwell personally appeared at our town walls in February 1650, the defenders who fought for three days to repel his onslaught believed they were fighting for “Ireland and the king”... meaning the exiled Charles II, son of the monarch who was beheaded by Cromwell and his cohorts who then promised a “bright new dawn” for the people in a land free of kingship.

The “new dawn” wasn’t so bright for Callan, or many other parts of Ireland ravaged by the Cromwellian war of annihilation, banishment, and religious persecution.

A brave captain and his warrior wife led the defence of the town, battling overwhelming odds before yielding to the invader. Ardent nationalists fought alongside royalists in the one-sided struggle. Locals who sought refuge in St Mary’s parish church were massacred, and all captured fighters put to the sword.

Prior to Cromwell’s arrival, Callan had been a thriving market town with its own sovereign (mayor) and corporation. The three-day siege destroyed it and it took almost two centuries for Callan to recover.

So, when I hear about the coronation of King Charles III, I can’t help thinking about the fate of his royal predecessor, and, more especially, about what happened when that anointed king was replaced by a military dictator… a man for whom a cold-blooded massacre of innocent men, women, and children was just another day at the office.

That was all a long time ago. Now we have another century, another King Charles; and a world still at war with itself.

John Fitzgerald

Callan

Co Kilkenny

‘I feel like a State slave’

I note the proposed denaming of the Berkeley Library and the arising debate on slavery.

I work out of the Law Library in the Criminal Courts of Justice complex at Parkgate Street, Dublin.

Recently I was paid €25.20 by the State to handle the case of an accused person qualifying for a certificate to cover her defence in the district court. She was accused of offences carrying potential sentences up to two years imprisonment. We waited two hours before her case was called.

The fee for the same work in 2002 was €25.20. I feel like a State slave.

The [Department of Public Expenditure and Reform], who is my ultimate paymaster has refused to engage with my professional body for years on these pay rates.

Your readers may wonder how slavery operated in bygone days. Come see at your local district court most days. I propose renaming our library the Berkeley.

Aine Holt BL

Caisleán Cnucha

Baile Átha Cliath 15

Criminal justice system is ‘broken’

I am a criminal defence barrister practicing mainly in the district court for as little as €25.20 under the criminal legal aid scheme.

Putting it simply, the criminal justice system is broken. Silence is no longer an option.

People must put aside their personal comfort and do the right thing.

I want a justice system that functions — not one that merely survives on hope and goodwill. Victims of crime and wrongly accused persons deserve better.

Justice on the cheap with cost more in the long run.

God is good — the due administration of justice must be perfect. I pray I am closer to one and can only hope for the other.

Ireland is fast becoming the juke box of failure rapidly filling with broken records. We have only scratched the surface in the criminal justice system.

Darren Lalor LLB

The Law Library

Criminal Courts of Justice

Parkgate Street

Dublin 8

Welcome the Boss

Our feet had scarcely landed back on terra firma after the magnificent Biden bash in Ballina when another man born in the US arrived in town to raise our anticipation to fever pitch.

Everybody wanted to rock with the Boss in the RDS on one of his three shows but unfortunately, tickets were snapped up like gold dust by those born to run. Springsteen promised an energetic three-hour gig each night.

The Boss is one of the hardest-working performers in the music industry so the lucky fans with tickets experience a concert like no other.

Bruce loves performing in Ireland. Since his Irish debut at Slane Castle in 1985, he has included a show in Ireland on every subsequent European tour. During a concert in Kilkenny in 2013 he famously quipped that he considered Ireland to be his adopted home. Springsteen has strong Irish maternal routes in Westmeath and Kildare. Mullingar people boast that there is no show like a Joe show, but I’m sure they’d be racing in the street to hear the Boss blast out hits like ‘Badlands’, ‘Down by the River’, and ‘Streets of Philadelphia’ in TEG Cusack Park on his next European Tour.

Billy Ryle

Tralee

Co Kerry

Making our navy relevant to Ireland

Much has been said about our impending “look at” neutrality. It is unfortunate we are undertaking this exercise while most of our defence capability is short of relevance in the modern era.

My own experience is in the naval arena from the days when we started out as an escort, anti-submarine force, with fishery peace time duties. We had a short sojourn as a mine countermeasures force until we steadily built our present force of a variety of patrol vessels.

These newer vessels have range and distant deployment capability, such as circumnavigating South America, visiting the Far East and North America. They all lack dealing with defensive action against other naval threats to the same extent as our old corvettes.

The multirole vessel proposal for the Navy is good in that correctly equipped, it could support our ships at sea and provide conveyance and support to humanitarian and military needs overseas and at home. Such a vessel could carry an air element but past experience dictates that it should be a naval-only duty.

With assistance from EU partners, we could make our navy more relevant to our island position and lessen our dependence on neighbours.

John Jordan

Cloyne

Co Cork